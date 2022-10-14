Who is Nicholas Brutcher? Police identify suspect in Bristol police shooting

Connecticut police confirmed that Nicholas Brutcher lured Bristol Law enforcement to a home at 310 Redstone Hill Road before fatally shooting two officers and injuring another.

Law enforcement authorities recently announced that the preliminary investigations have revealed the suspect intentionally drew police officers to the Bristol home, where he killed two law enforcement personnel, Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and Ofc. Alex Hamzy, 34, and seriously injured Ofc. Alec Iurato, 26. Authorities further confirmed that police officers shot and killed Nicholas Brutcher at the scene.

Officials announced on Thursday that the attack claimed the life of Demonte, who died at the scene. Officers Hamzy and Iurato, who suffered gunshot wounds at the scene, were rushed to the hospital. However, officer Hamzy was pronounced dead. Iurato was treated for a gunshot wound and was released on Thursday morning.

In a statement, Bristol Police Department Chief Brian Gould said:

“Sadly, we lost two exceptional Bristol police officers and a third was seriously injured as a result of senseless violence. To our fallen officers’ families, we will never forget the sacrifice your loved ones have made.”

Details on Nicholas Brutcher, the suspect accused of fatally killing two police officers

The New York Post reported that the suspect's neighbors provided a conflicting description of Nicholas Brutcher, who was reportedly divorced in 2019.

According to a few neighbors, Nicholas Brutcher was described as an affable guy who often helped out a few neighbors by dropping off groceries. Others described him as a boisterous man who lived in a trash-strewn trailer and was often found in an inebriated state. They also said that he had an aggressive nature.

The suspect's Facebook page revealed several images where he was found toting weapons.

Image via Newtown Action Alliance/Facebook

One photo showed Nicholas smiling at the camera while holding a long rifle. Others showed him standing amidst friends who were all armed with rifles. According to the outlet, the suspect had two brothers and an adopted sister.

On Thursday, police said in a statement that they are yet to determine the motive behind the attack. Authorities have remained leery of revealing additional details on the case they deemed a "complex investigation." However, they announced that this was an ongoing case.

Nicholas Brutcher called 911 and later shot the officers at the scene

Nicholas Brutcher, a 35-year-old local man, was reportedly thrown out of a bar in Bristol, after which he got into an altercation with his brother at his residence on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Nicholas then placed a 911 call to report a domestic violence incident and requested police assistance at the scene.

Police said Nicholas Brutcher was waiting on the front lawn dressed in camouflage for law enforcement officers to arrive. He then began firing at the officers at the scene.

John Baldwin @JohnBaldwin64 Suspect kills own brother as he attempted to stop him to go on a shooting spree of a local bar that kicked him out - police responded only to be ambushed by Nicholas Brutcher. Suspect kills own brother as he attempted to stop him to go on a shooting spree of a local bar that kicked him out - police responded only to be ambushed by Nicholas Brutcher.

Police said the suspect's brother, Nathan Brutcher, was also shot at the scene. He was then transported to an area hospital where he was treated for his injuries. However, police have not yet disclosed the status of his recovery. Officials said they were unclear about Nathan’s involvement in the attack.

Fallen Bristol Police Officers had a stellar record at the department

Following the tragic death of the police officers, Bristol Police Chief hailed them as decorated law enforcement agents who held stellar records throughout their department tenure.

Officials said Sgt. DeMonte received several awards, including a silver star, during his tenure as a police officer. He reportedly served as an adviser for the Bristol Police Explorer cadet program.

Officer Hamzy also had a commendable record and was praised by the chief, who said the officer received several letters of commendation during his career. Their deaths come on the heels of reports indicating a concerning increase in the number of law enforcement deaths in the line of duty.

According to WRAL News, 54 officers have died from gunfire in the line of duty throughout the country in the last ten months.

