“This is a senseless tragedy”: Bristol shooting leaves two police officers dead and one injured

Two police officers from Bristol, Connecticut, were fatally shot and one was injured while responding to a domestic violence report on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

The Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont issued a statement about the incident and called the deaths of the officers a "senseless tragedy."

In a statement, Bristol Police Department Chief Brian Gould gave details of the incident. He said that the officers were responding to a domestic violence call at around 10:30 pm. However, once they arrived at the scene, the suspect, identified as Nicholas Brutcher, began shooting at them with a semi-automatic weapon.

Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and Ofc. Alex Hamzy, 34, and Ofc. Alec Iurato, 26, were reportedly shot at the scene by Brutcher, who was shot and killed by the police.

Vermont State Police @VTStatePolice We are sending our deepest condolences to the Bristol CT Police Department following a shooting that killed two officers and injured a third. The officers, their loved ones, and their fellow police officers are in our thoughts and prayers. We are sending our deepest condolences to the Bristol CT Police Department following a shooting that killed two officers and injured a third. The officers, their loved ones, and their fellow police officers are in our thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/KbqOw9DbTY

Gould said Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Ofc. Alex Hamzy died during the incident, while Ofc. Alec Iurato was reportedly treated for his injuries. He is expected to recover from his injuries. The chief said that officer Iurato will be released from the hospital on Thursday.

One of the slain officers was reportedly shot and killed at the scene. Another wounded officer was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Gould said that the suspect's brother, Nathan Brutcher, was also shot during the incident. The chief added that Nathan was transported to the hospital. However, investigators are yet to disclose if he survived the attack.

Governor describes the Bristol shooting as a "senseless tragedy" that killed two of its finest officers

Governor Ned Lamont @GovNedLamont I am directing flags in Connecticut lowered to half-staff effective immediately in honor of two @BristolCTPolice officers who were killed in the line of duty late last night while responding to an emergency call of domestic violence at a private residence in the town. (1/4) I am directing flags in Connecticut lowered to half-staff effective immediately in honor of two @BristolCTPolice officers who were killed in the line of duty late last night while responding to an emergency call of domestic violence at a private residence in the town. (1/4)

Gov. Ned Lamont said that the flags in Connecticut will be lowered to half-staff in honor of the two officers killed in the line of duty. He added

“The loss of two officers from the Bristol Police Department who were killed in the line of duty while responding to an emergency call of domestic violence is a senseless tragedy, and my prayers are with their families, loved ones, and fellow officers.”

The Governor's statement further shed light on the dangers faced by police officers every day who serve and protect the community. While hailing them as heroes, Lamont said that the men who die in the line of duty will “always be remembered for the honorable service they provided to their town and their state.”

Sgt. DeMonte received several awards, including a silver star during his tenure as a police officer. He reportedly served as an adviser for the Bristol Police Explorer cadet program. Gould said that DeMonte was expecting a child with his wife.

Ofc. Hamzy also had a commendable record and was praised by the chief, who said that the officer received several letters of commendation during his career.

According to the Hartford Courant, on Thursday, Sgt. DeMonte was escorted by Connecticut police officers from around the state from the hospital. Hamzy also received a procession through the streets of Bristol where officers followed a black vehicle carrying the deceased officer.

Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano lamented the loss of the officers, saying that the entire community will mourn the deaths of Sgt. DeMonte and officer Hamzy.

