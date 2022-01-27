Who was Kevin Ward? Hyattsville Mayor found dead in Virginia park with gunshot wound

On Tuesday, January 25, 2022, Hyattsville Mayor Kevin Ward passed away from an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was reportedly found dead in Fort Marcy Park in McLean.

The news of his demise was confirmed in an official statement by the City of Hyattsville:

"Mayor Ward was a valued and trusted leader and a fierce advocate for all the people of Hyattsville. We are heartbroken at this loss and extend our deepest sympathy to his family."

City of Hyattsville @HyattsvilleMD It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved #HyattsvilleMayor Kevin Ward passed away yesterday, January 25 from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. We are heartbroken by this loss and share our deepest sympathy for the Mayor’s family. cvcpl.us/3VKLL8U It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved #HyattsvilleMayor Kevin Ward passed away yesterday, January 25 from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. We are heartbroken by this loss and share our deepest sympathy for the Mayor’s family. cvcpl.us/3VKLL8U https://t.co/8ZH33pXsfQ

Maryland State Attorney Aisha Graveboy also issued a statement about the Mayor’s passing:

"He will be missed for the leadership and support that he brought to Prince George's County as well as the joy that he gave us with his radiant smile."

County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks praised Mayor Ward for his commendable work towards Hyattsville and mourned the untimely loss:

“He was a wonderful partner in serving the needs of all our residents, and he accomplished so much for Hyattsville during his time as a Councilmember and his time as Mayor. We will continue to uplift his family, friends, and loved ones in our prayers during this difficult time."

Governor Larry Hogan @GovLarryHogan The First Lady and I are saddened to learn of the passing of Hyattsville Mayor Kevin Ward.



We extend our most heartfelt condolences to the Ward family and the people of Hyattsville as they grieve this tragic loss. The First Lady and I are saddened to learn of the passing of Hyattsville Mayor Kevin Ward.We extend our most heartfelt condolences to the Ward family and the people of Hyattsville as they grieve this tragic loss.

Kevin Ward’s sudden demise left the community in Hyattsville shocked and heartbroken. The Mayor is survived by his husband and their two adopted sons.

A look back into the life of Kevin Ward

Kevin Ward was a two-time council member and Mayor of Hyattsville (Image via Brooke Lierman/Twitter)

Kevin Ward was a two-time city council member and Mayor of Hyattsville. He created history by becoming the first African-American man to hold the position in the city.

The 44-year-old was first appointed interim Mayor and then elected Mayor by the Maryland community in May 2021. He moved to Hyattsville with his husband and two sons in 2014.

According to his official campaign website, Ward described himself as someone who likes the “roar of a V8” as much as a “whir of an electronic car.” He said he enjoyed listening to Stevie Nicks just as he liked listening to Megan Thee Stallion.

Tom Perez @TomPerez I'm devastated to hear of the passing of Hyattsville Mayor Kevin Ward. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and public servant committed to his community. I'm sending my prayers to his loved ones and all the people whose lives he touched throughout his life. I'm devastated to hear of the passing of Hyattsville Mayor Kevin Ward. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and public servant committed to his community. I'm sending my prayers to his loved ones and all the people whose lives he touched throughout his life.

The Mayor also preferred sneakers over a dress shoe and believed “laughter is the best medicine.” His husband reportedly volunteered on Hyattsville’s Planning Committee and served as Vice-President of the Hyattsville Elementary School PTA for two years.

Meanwhile, his eldest son graduated from Northwestern High School, and his younger son studied at Hyattsville Middle School. Ward was also the first Hyattsville Mayor who was openly part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Ward also defined himself as a “straightforward person” who believed more in listening than in talking. Prior to being elected Mayor, he worked as a consultant in educational and human services technology and a Ward One council member.

During his time on the council, the city of Hyattsville reportedly experienced unprecedented economic developments, including growing the Arts District along Route 1, renovating the Prince George’s Mall, welcoming new residents to Editor’s Park, and developing the Riverfront at West Hyattsville.

Ward also co-sponsored legislation to designate Hyattsville a sanctuary city for immigrants without documentation and advocated allowing all residents and non-citizen residents to take part in municipal elections.

He also worked with the Education Facilities Task Force to keep Hyattsville Middle School as a construction priority for the Prince George's County Public Schools District. Ward also contributed to the Speak Up Hyattsville Process to expand civic engagement about the city’s priorities.

Sen. Paul Pinsky @PaulPinsky Our community mourns the loss of Hyattsville mayor Kevin Ward. A father & partner who not only cared about his family but a caring individual who felt obligated to help others - which he did very well. A loss to all. Our community mourns the loss of Hyattsville mayor Kevin Ward. A father & partner who not only cared about his family but a caring individual who felt obligated to help others - which he did very well. A loss to all.

As part of his campaign, Kevin Ward promoted sustainability and environmental awareness and worked towards helping local businesses affected by the pandemic. Following his election, the Mayor also focused on COVID-19 pandemic relief.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Mayor also received the inaugural LGBTQ Excellence in Government Award from Prince George’s County Pride during the city’s first pride parade in June 2021.

Edited by Shaheen Banu