How did Morgan Stevens die? Melrose Place star found dead at 70

Morgan Stevens recently passed away at his home on January 26 at the age of 70. He was well-known for his appearance in some popular TV shows.

A source told TMZ that the actor had not been seen or heard from for a few days, which raised certain suspicions, and he was later found dead at his house.

Morgan Stevens’ cause of death explored

Stevens was not seen by his friends and family members for a few days. One of his neighbors immediately called the authorities to do a wellness check. He was found lying in his kitchen and was announced dead on the spot.

However, cops did not suspect any foul play and believed that he may have died of natural causes.

Life and career of Morgan Stevens

Born on October 16, 1951, Stevens initially took part in various Broadway plays as he began his acting career. He grabbed his first television role in 1979 when he was cast in the revival of Peyton’s Place.

Stevens was seen as Paul Northridge in one episode of the historical drama, The Waltons, followed by three reunion movies. The first was A Wedding on Walton’s Mountain, where he married Erin Walton's character.

He then appeared in two movies, Mother’s Day on Walton’s Mountain and A Day for Thanks on Walton’s Mountain. He was seen as Sam Stodder in another episode of The Waltons.

Stevens became popular after his appearance as David Reardon in the television series Fame from 1982 to 1984. He played the role of Jack Gardner in the NBC dramatic series A Year in the Life from 1986 to 1988 and Nick Diamond in seven episodes of the prime-time television soap opera Melrose Place in 1995.

The Knoxville, Tennessee native also made several guest appearances on various television programs like One Day at a Time, Hotel, Murder One, and Murder, She Wrote.

His last television appearance was back in 1999 as Principal Max Hanson in an episode of the action crime series Walker, Texas Ranger.

Detailed information on his parents, educational background, and personal life is yet to be revealed.

