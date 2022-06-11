"Gun is the problem": Father of teen girl struck by stray bullet while at Queens home speaks out

Late on Tuesday night, a 15-year-old girl was wounded by a stray gunshot that came through a window into her Queens house. However, she appeared to be unfazed and wasn't injured greviously.

Pamima Samira Hossain, a 15-year-old student at Bronx Science High School, was identified as the victim.

Around 11 p.m., the teen was completing schoolwork at her St. Albans Queens home on 113th Road near 205th Street when a bullet came through the front window. According to New York police, multiple gunshots pierced through the door of the house where they recovered 21 shell casings.

New Yorkers must be safe in their own homes. Every NYPD resource is being utilized to find those responsible for the shooting on 113th Rd. in Queens last night that resulted in a 15-year-old girl being struck and injured while in her dining room.Call #800577TIPS with any info.

According to authorities, the teen was shot in the right shin by a stray bullet while sitting in her dining room. She was sent to Cohen's Children's Medical Center, where she is expected to make a full recovery.

Her father, Mohammed Hossain, dialled 911 and said he heard "some noise outside" and multiple gunshots before learning his daughter had been struck and was bleeding.

Sources said,

"The girl literally dodged a bullet when another slug hit a door frame in the apartment and missed her."

The father of the 15-year old was shaken after a stray bullet hit her at Queens home

Hossain said the incident has left him and his family traumatized. He added that this is the first time a shooting has occurred in their three years of residing in the Queens neighborhood.

On Wednesday, he said that the whole community was worried and scared due to the shooting and everyone was concerned about the safety of the community.

He continued,

"Of course, gun is the problem. This is not for my concern. It's my daughter. I'm really concerned about this country because of the babies or the teenagers. They are so innocent so we have to protect them, This is our country's problem."

Samira's dad also added that he's never been in a situation like the one that took place and said that everyone in the Queens neighborhood knows each other.

He also went on to say that everyone in their Queens neighborhood liked his family, his son and daughter. Hossain even added that in the last three years that they have lived there, no one had bothered him and neither had he bothered anyone.

He told sources that Samira was already back in school after spending the night in the hospital.

However, the teen returned to her Queens home to discover the media gathered outside her house. Instead of speaking to reporters, she left an adorable letter on the family's front door.

The teen's note at their Queen’s residence read,

"Hey besties, girl who got shot here! I have no comment. Come back after the Regents for a statement."

The police said that no arrests have been made but the investigation is still underway. However, the authorities did add that two men were spotted fleeing from the site in Queens.

It is worth noting that there was another shooting in the same area that took place recently. A 72-year-old woman was struck in the right arm while inside her South Ozone Park house on 128th Street near 107th Avenue on Memorial Day.

Bullets entered through one of her living room windows, and according to the police, she was not the primary target of the shooting.

Authorities also cited the shooting incident at the Queen's home and said that they are yet to make an arrest.

