Gary graduation shooting incident: Gunfire outside high school ceremony leaves three injured 

In Gary, Indiana, authorities were alerted to a fatal shooting at a high school graduation ceremony on June 5, Sunday, reportedly injuring at least three individuals.

The incident occurred outside the Railcats baseball stadium in Gary, Indiana, after the West Side Leadership Academy graduation ceremony.

"A day of celebration" leaves three injured at Gary's graduation shooting

As per Fox 32, graduates and guests had to evacuate the Railcats stadium soon after hearing loud gunshots. Medics brought two patients with gunshot wounds to Methodist Hospital Northlake for treatment. A 19-year-old male victim was shot in the chest, while a 19-year-old female victim was wounded in the ankle. Medics treated one of the victims on the spot.

Dr. Paige McNulty, manager of the Gary Community School Corp., released a statement regarding the graduation shooting:

"A day that was meant for celebration has now been marked by tragedy through senseless acts of gun violence. "

He continued:

"During the entire graduation, our students conducted themselves in an excellent manner. Meanwhile, the disruptive actions of a few overshadowed their special moment."

According to the report, two of the victims had gunshot wounds, while the third received various injuries.

The shooting incident is still under investigation and Lake County officers working in security took two male teenagers into custody. In addition, a 20-year-old Hammond male was apprehended.

Dr. Paige McNulty described his feelings as:

"Thankfully, the offenders have been apprehended but it doesn't change the hurt and disappointement our students, families and school community are now feeling."

He went on to say:

"Our prayers with those injured, and we continue to extend our congratulations to WSLA graduates. They deserve it."

Mayor Jerome A. Prince also released a statement:

"Its infuriating to me to hear of violence and injuries on a special night for our young people and their families. I pray for a full and speedy recovery for anyone who is injured. At this point, this is an ongoing investigation, but I assure everyone our Gary Police Department and law enforcement partners will use all available resources to get to the bottom of this incident. We will find whoever is responsible for this incident, and they will be held fully accountable. We will not cede our community to people who jeopardize our residents through their senseless, violent means."

Anyone with information about the event can call Detective Sergeant Nielsen at 219-881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

