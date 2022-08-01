Who was Noah Shahnavaz? Indiana police officer shot to death during traffic stop

On Sunday, July 31, 2022, a man in Indiana reportedly got out of his car during a traffic check and opened fire. As a result, a young Indiana police officer, Noah Shahnavaz, was shot to death.
Noah Shahnavaz, 24, was an 11-month veteran of the Elwood Police Department and a five-year military veteran.
In connection with the incident, Carl Roy Webb Boards II, 42, of Anderson, was detained and arrested. According to Andrew Hanna, Madison County's chief deputy prosecutor, Boards was taken to the Hamilton County jail and will be charged with habitual offender murder with a handgun enhancement.
Reportedly, Noah Shahnavaz pulled over a 2012 Buick LaCrosse around 2 a.m. close to the junction of State Road 37 and County Road 1100 North. The reason for the traffic halt was not disclosed by the police.
Shortly after, Boards got out of the Buick and fired several rounds, striking Shahnavaz at least once, before driving away from the scene.
Reports by officials of Elwood and Madison County suggest Shahnavaz was injured during the incident and efforts were made to save him until medical help arrived.
Soon after, Shahnavaz was transported to Ascension St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood before being airlifted by a chopper to a hospital in the Indianapolis region. Unfortunately, he couldn't survive the injuries.
Around 2:30 a.m, officers of Hamilton County police discovered the Buick heading south on State Board 37. The officers chased the Buick and deployed a tire-deflation tool near the same area.
Further, the vehicle traveled to Interstate 69 and the Fishers police used two "precision immobilization techniques." Reportedly, the vehicle crashed into the median barrier wall. Boards was then taken into custody.
He was being held in Hamilton County jail on Sunday without bond.
Officials and Elwood residents mourn the death of Noah Shahnavaz
Todd Jones, the mayor of Elwood, stated that it is incredibly difficult to find the appropriate words to console Noah Shahnavaz's family and the neighborhood. He described:
“A senseless act of violence robbed this young man of the life and career he deserved."
Twelve hours after the tragic shooting, some locals from Elwood and the nearby areas gathered in front of the Elwood Government Building just before a 2 p.m. press conference. Lindy Walker and Donna Williams were amongst them.
Williams said:
“All these cops getting killed. It’s sad. I hope this guy pays for what he did to the cop. The cop didn’t deserve to die like that.”
Another resident, Bill Partlow came to Elwood from Frankton to pay their condolences. Bill was a former firefighter and he said that Shane Partlow, his brother, was a former deputy. Both were astounded by the incident and said in a statement:
"The first responders, whether we’re retired or not, we’re still brothers. It hits close to home for all of us. We never thought this would happen here.”
The tragedy on Sunday was the second time an Elwood police officer has died in the line of duty. While responding to a burglary, Willard S. VanHorn was fatally shot on July 1, 1932.