What happened to Chopper from Making the Band? Rapper arrested on grounds of trafficking

Chopper from Making the Band was recently arrested on charges of s*x trafficking as law enforcement sources have accused him of being a procurer.

Also known as Kevin Barnes, he was arrested earlier this month in Maryland and is being extradited to Las Vegas to face s*x trafficking charges in Sin City. His representatives have not yet made any comments.

Robert Littal BSO @BSO Details on "Making The Band" Star Chopper Being Arrested For Being an Instagram Pimp; Here Are The IG Posts and DMs That Undercover Cops Used to Exposed His Stable; How Mr. Chopper Told IG Models Her Had 7 Mansions (He Doesn't) to Lure Them In (IG-DMs) bit.ly/3MwAA8G Details on "Making The Band" Star Chopper Being Arrested For Being an Instagram Pimp; Here Are The IG Posts and DMs That Undercover Cops Used to Exposed His Stable; How Mr. Chopper Told IG Models Her Had 7 Mansions (He Doesn't) to Lure Them In (IG-DMs) bit.ly/3MwAA8G https://t.co/a0OwF8l0jc

milan @Milan_Patel Chopper from making the band has been arrested for human trafficking. I'm kurt loder and this is MTV news. Chopper from making the band has been arrested for human trafficking. I'm kurt loder and this is MTV news.

Reasons behind Chopper’s arrest

According to legal documents, an undercover vice detective in Nevada posing as a s*x worker stated that Kevin messaged them on Instagram with an offer to earn money through s*x work.

The undercover cop said that they searched Barnes’ Instagram account and saw various posts about s*x work and procuring, including ones where the rapper flaunted his wealth and made references to being a procurer. The undercover cop stated that they launched an investigation into Barnes after looking at the social media evidence of a possible s*x trafficking operation.

An undercover cop launched an investigation on Kevin's Instagram account (Image via chopperyoungcity/Instagram)

The cop mentioned that Barnes called and bragged to them about his frequent travels and having seven homes in the country. The latter further claimed that Sin City was not a safe place for business since law enforcement was cracking down.

The undercover cop had a phone interview with Barnes and after passing the test, he wanted to make them a part of his team and stable.

The undercover officer said that Kevin became aggressive over the phone and ordered them around like he might do to a s*x worker. The rapper commanded them to pack their belongings, reach the airport and meet him in Charlotte, N.C. to join his stable.

The officer stalled from there by telling Barnes that they were scared to leave home. However, the latter tried to force them to make the trip. The rapper subsequently became infuriated and demanded a fee of $2,000. The undercover officer stated that there was enough evidence to arrest and charge Barnes with felony s*x trafficking.

In brief, about Chopper

Chopper is the youngest member of the Making the Band and has had many disputes with fellow members. However, his talent was able to outshine those moments on the show.

When the group called it quits in 2004, Kevin was signed to Diddy’s Bad Boy South label but never released an album like other artists. Although he cited talks of being signed by Birdman to Cash Money, it is said that a falling out with rapper Lil Wayne put that situation to an end.

He then starred on his label, M.O.E., but had to face some legal issues. He once took the stage name Rodney Hill but later changed it to Chopper City.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul