Jolissa Fuentes missing: Family pleads for help as reward for information raised to $5000

California authorities have reported that Jolissa Fuentes, a 22-year-old woman, has been missing since Sunday, August 7.

According to her family, Jolissa Fuentes was last seen when she took her car to an AM/PM gas station on Nebraska Avenue in Selma, California. Despite suspicions of foul play, the Selma Police Department is not yet investigating the case as an abduction.

ABC reported that Fuentes was last seen in a gray 2011 Hyundai Accent with the license plate number 8MPU766. The vehicle has not yet been recovered.

Asia A. 👻 @audreey_blisss

MISSING 22 YEAR OLD YOUNG LADY JOLISSA FUENTES LAST SEEN SUNDAY AUGUST 7TH AT 4AM AT ARCO IN SELMA CA THEN HER SISTER GOT TWO MISSED CALLS FROM JOLISSA

TAKES 2 SECONDS TO SHARE RT PSAMISSING 22 YEAR OLD YOUNG LADY JOLISSA FUENTES LAST SEEN SUNDAY AUGUST 7TH AT 4AM AT ARCO IN SELMA CA THEN HER SISTER GOT TWO MISSED CALLS FROM JOLISSATAKES 2 SECONDS TO SHARE RT PSA ‼️‼️‼️ MISSING 22 YEAR OLD YOUNG LADY JOLISSA FUENTES LAST SEEN SUNDAY AUGUST 7TH AT 4AM AT ARCO IN SELMA CA THEN HER SISTER GOT TWO MISSED CALLS FROM JOLISSA TAKES 2 SECONDS TO SHARE RT https://t.co/3sy1qdQ49S

Initially, the Fuentes family offered $1000 in reward money for any information about their daughter. KMJNOW reported that this number continued to rise due to the lack of leads. It eventually became $2000 and now stands at $5000.

What happened to Jolissa Fuentes? Details about her disappearance

Hippie🅱️🌻🖤 @OVOMamiiB 🏼 My cousin Jolissa Fuentes from Selma, Ca is missing! PLEASE SHARE!PRAYERS SHE IS FOUND SAFE! Our family is very worried this isn’t like her to just disappear along with all her social media being deactivated! Police are contacted! If anyone seen her in Fresno, Ca? LMK My cousin Jolissa Fuentes from Selma, Ca is missing! PLEASE SHARE!PRAYERS SHE IS FOUND SAFE! Our family is very worried this isn’t like her to just disappear along with all her social media being deactivated! Police are contacted! If anyone seen her in Fresno, Ca? LMK 🙏🏼 https://t.co/LROM0c1AZb

Jolissa's family said that before her disappearance, she had attended a party and then visited her grandmother's residence to pick up a bag and some money. The 22-year-old was last sighted at 4:06 am on Sunday morning, when surveillance footage recorded her purchasing a snack at the AM/PM gas station in Selma before leaving the premises in her car.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, her father Joey Fuentes said that he believed she was the victim of an abduction, claiming that it was unlike her to leave for so long without informing her family.

He said:

"We think someone took her against her will."

DMleX @xobbyrios



Twitter I’ve seen y’all do it for others DO YOUR THANG & share! Jolissa Fuentes has been missing since Sunday morning , drives a 2011 Hyundai Accent. If anyone has info pls call Selma PD MISSING PERSONTwitter I’ve seen y’all do it for others DO YOUR THANG & share! Jolissa Fuentes has been missing since Sunday morning , drives a 2011 Hyundai Accent. If anyone has info pls call Selma PD MISSING PERSON ‼️‼️‼️Twitter I’ve seen y’all do it for others DO YOUR THANG & share! Jolissa Fuentes has been missing since Sunday morning , drives a 2011 Hyundai Accent. If anyone has info pls call Selma PD‼️‼️‼️ https://t.co/1q4mWFlfEU

Jolissa's mother, Norma Nunez, also said that her daughter's sudden disappearance was not consistent with her usual behavior, and claimed that she too believes that foul play may have been involved:

"It's not like her to take off and be gone. She's very social. She doesn't miss work. We're going on day number four of her missing work."

She described Jolissa as being "a courageous woman" with a "sweet heart."

Nunez acknowledged that Jolissa Fuentes made a phone call to her sister at 5:26 am on Sunday, though the call went unanswered. This was the last recorded call that she made.

Hippie🅱️🌻🖤 @OVOMamiiB 🏼 WHERE ARE YOU AT PRIMA?!!!! We all our here looking searching for you!!!! Where did you go?!! Jolissa Fuentes #MissingPerson WHERE ARE YOU AT PRIMA?!!!! We all our here looking searching for you!!!! Where did you go?!! Jolissa Fuentes #MissingPerson 🙏🏼 https://t.co/vjGIXiU5Eh

The Fuentes family also told Fox News that Jolissa frequented a rural stretch in Selma, where she reportedly enjoyed the scenery.

When asked if he had a message for his daughter, Jolissa's father Joey Fuentes said:

"We love you, Jolissa. Come home."

The case remains under investigation as authorities continue to work with Jolissa Fuentes' family in an effort to trace down the last-known location of her phone.

