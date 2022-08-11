Kiely Rodni disappearance: Police shares new surveillance photos as search for missing teen continues

Authorities in California reported that 16-year-old Kiely Rodni went missing on Sunday, August 6. They revealed a new image of the missing adolescent screengrabbed from a surveillance video at a Truckee business. Rodni disappeared just a few hours after attending a California campsite party.

On August 5 at 6:08 PM, Kiely was seen in the video wearing an attire that was consistent with witness testimonies. It has been four days since 16-year-old Kiely was last spotted in Truckee near the Prosser Family Campground at about 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

As shown in the snapshot revealed by the authorities, Kiely Rodni was dressed in a green Dickies pant and a black bodysuit with spaghetti straps. Officials offered more details about the missing girl, noting that:

"She was last seen wearing a black spaghetti strap bodysuit, green Dickies brand pants with a black grommet belt, and black Vans shoes."

Authorities also reported that the teen's mobile was last ping-ed on August 6, "33 minutes after midnight." Below is the latest command update from Nevada County and Placer County officials:

More details about the disappearance of Kiely Rodni

The Placer County Sheriff's Department believes Kiely Rodni may have been abducted. Due to the fact that Kiely's 2013 silver Honda CRV is also missing, police are looking into her absence as a possible case of kidnapping.

A Placer County Sheriff's spokesperson stated the following in an interview with the neighborhood radio station KTXL:

"(We are) treating her disappearance as an abduction because we have not yet located her vehicle."

Lindsay Nieman-Rodni, Kiely's mother, told sources that her daughter contacted her about midnight to let her know she would be leaving the party in approximately 45 minutes. She said:

“I told her to be safe and that I loved her. And she said, ‘OK, mom, I love you, too.' She never came home.”

Her mother further added:

"We just want her home. We're so scared and we miss her so much and we love her so much . . . Kiely, we love you, and if you see this, please just come home. I want nothing more than to hug you."

Additionally, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman stated that finding Kiely is her top priority over catching anyone who might be connected to the case. She explained:

"We're not looking to bust anybody else or get anybody in trouble. We just want to see our daughter home."

Kiely Rodni last contacted her friend before the disappearence

Samantha Smith, Kiely's friend, who is 18 years old, told The Independent that she last spoke to Kiely at 12:36 a.m. on Saturday. Samantha revealed on Monday:

“This is the last call anybody had with her. We said ‘love you, good night. Get home safe,’ and that’s the last thing we heard of her."

According to a sheriff's office representative, Kiely's phone was shut off just after midnight.

Reportedly, celebrity Gwyneth Paltrow shared a flyer on her Instagram story, alerting her more than eight million Instagram followers of the case, and using her social media following to raise awareness about the quest. This led to a significant development in the search for the missing teen Kiely Rodni.

The Placer Sheriff's Office is working with the FBI, Homeland Security, California Highway Patrol, and a number of other regional law enforcement organizations to find Kiley. Since her disappearance, more than 77 investigators have been searching the region, both on the ground and from the air. Additionally, K-9 units are also engaged.

