Christina Powell missing case: Texas mom found dead weeks after disappearance 

On Saturday, July 23, 2022, Christina Powell was found dead inside her car in San Antonio, according to police reports. Her body was found more than two weeks after she went missing on her way to work.

On July 5, the mother-of-two left her San Antonio home in a rush, claiming that she was late for work. However, she never made it to her office, which was fifteen minutes from her residence. Her mother reported her missing the next day. Powell could not be contacted as she had left her phone at her house.

The 39-year-old was found dead in the front passenger seat of her car, a 2020 Nissan Rogue, at around 6:45 pm on Saturday.

A security guard recognized her car in the parking lot for the Huebner Oka Center in San Antonio. He said that the car had been there for nearly a week. The windows of the car were rolled up and he had noticed that something was amiss only when there was a "foul odor".

The police said that Powell's purse and her identification documents were all with her. No external signs of trauma were found on Christina Powell's body, stated the San Antonio Police Department. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of Christina Powell’s death.

Powell's death was confirmed by her mother, Claudia Mobley, in a Facebook post. She wrote:

"My beautiful daughter, Christina Powell, has been found, deceased. I am heartbroken. Thank you all for your prayers."

Who was Christina Powell? Mysterious death of Texas mom leaves friends and family heartbroken

Christina Powell was a 39-year-old paralegal who lived in Texas with her mother and eldest son. She worked at a San Antonio law firm called Sanchez and Wilson. Powell had begun working there as a temporary employee on June 27, but was offered a full-time position just days later.

Managing partner of Sanchez and Wilson, Mark Sanchez described Powell as "punctual and hard working." He added:

"She never came to work during that short time in any capacity other than wanting to work and being prepared for work."

At the same time, Powell's mother believed that she was a committed mother who wouldn't leave her children behind intentionally. Her friends and family described her as a kind and smart person.

Mobley spoke about her last conversation with her daughter and said:

"We didn’t really have any kind of in-depth conversation. It was basically, ‘Good morning.’ She told me she was late. Then, she was leaving for work and I told her to be careful. And I probably told her, ‘I love you.’"

She added that she believed that Christina was going to work. Claudia said:

"I felt like she was going, I believed she was going to work - and I think she felt like she was going to work."

It is also worth noting that though Powell had a strained relationship with her ex-boyfriend, the father of her children, police dismissed him as a person of interest.

Rose @901Lulu



She will be missed by many. Especially her young son.



Rest In Peace Chrissy.

Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers. Christina Powell has been located deceased. She was found inside of her vehicle. The search is now concluded.She will be missed by many. Especially her young son.Rest In Peace Chrissy.Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers. Christina Powell has been located deceased. She was found inside of her vehicle. The search is now concluded. She will be missed by many. Especially her young son. 💔Rest In Peace Chrissy. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/EjZ5SRA5VP

When Christina Powell didn't show up for work on July 5, one of her co-workers decided to pay her a visit at her Red Hill Place home. However, the co-worker found out that Christina had left the house with the intention of going to work.

Investigations are ongoing regarding Powell's death.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far