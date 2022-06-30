What did Homero Zamorano Jr do? Texas truck driver charged in connection to San Antonio migrants death tragedy

The Department of Justice announced on Wednesday that four people, including the alleged truck driver, responsible for the mass death incident in San Antonio, Texas, where at least 53 migrants were discovered dead in a tractor-trailer, are now in custody. The truck driver has been identified as Homero Zamorano Jr. He is being charged with alien smuggling resulting in death.

The San Antonio Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations were informed of the illegal activity, which was reportedly a “human smuggling event involving a tractor-trailer.” Several people were suspected of unlawfully entering the United States, the DOJ said in the statement released on Wednesday.

San Antonio Police Department arrested Zamorano for ‘hiding in the bush’

Reports from the San Antonio Police Department suggest that Homero Zamorano, 45, was allegedly seen 'hiding in the bush’, in an attempt to hide and failed while trying to escape the scene. The accused is originally from Pasadena, Texas. Later, after cross-checking the surveillance footage, the accused matched the description and attire of the driver. The footage was provided to HSI from the Laredo Sector Border Patrol, driving across an immigration checkpoint in a tractor trailer.

Marcelino Benito @MarcelinoKHOU A lengthy criminal history in the U.S. for Homero Zamorano, the man Mexican authorities say drove the big rig where 53 migrants died.



Among charges in records: reckless injury to elderly & multiple drug offenses.



One of his prior arrests happened in Houston back in 2004. A lengthy criminal history in the U.S. for Homero Zamorano, the man Mexican authorities say drove the big rig where 53 migrants died. Among charges in records: reckless injury to elderly & multiple drug offenses. One of his prior arrests happened in Houston back in 2004. https://t.co/4OP6byYJxj

Speaking of the charges set by DOJ, Homero Zamorano is charged with one count of alien smuggling resulting in death and is expected to serve a life term in prison or the death penalty, if convicted.

San Antonio officials and HSI reported that 48 persons were discovered dead at the scene, including 22 Mexican nationals, seven Guatemalans, and two Hondurans. 17 of the deceased, whose origins could not be determined by authorities, are thought to be undocumented foreign nationals.

The department noted,

"HSI confirmed the undocumented status of the deceased individuals by utlizing a mobile fingerprint device."

They also noted,

"Sixteen other individuals were taken from the scene a nearby hospital where five died, bringing the death toll to 53. Officials are working with foreign consulate offices for proper notifications to family members of the deceased."

San Antonio officials also identified three additional suspects

JackCitizen @JackCitizenUS

nypost.com/2022/06/29/hom… Two other suspects, Juan Claudio D’Luna-Mendez, 23, and Juan Francisco D’Luna-Bilbao, 48, both Mexican citizens, had already been charged with possessing firearms while residing in the US illegally. Two other suspects, Juan Claudio D’Luna-Mendez, 23, and Juan Francisco D’Luna-Bilbao, 48, both Mexican citizens, had already been charged with possessing firearms while residing in the US illegally. nypost.com/2022/06/29/hom…

Three more suspects were being held following the incident, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE earlier on Wednesday. The DOJ named the three more suspects in their statement.

According to the DOJ, Christian Martinez, 28, was detained in Palestine, Texas, on Tuesday and is charged with one count of conspiring to transport illegal aliens that resulted in a death.

After conducting a search warrant on Zamorano's phone, investigators discovered alleged chats between the two about the "smuggling event."

Martinez, who appeared in court for the first time in Tyler, Texas, may receive the death penalty or a sentence of up to life in prison if proven guilty.

In addition, investigators also detained Mexican nationals, 23-year-old Juan Claudio D'Luna-Mendez, and 48-year-old Juan Francisco D'Luna-Bilbao. The duo were arrested after they were seen leaving a San Antonio residence listed on the Texas state vehicle registration of the tractor-trailer.

A federal judge has ordered them to remain in custody to face a preliminary hearing set for Friday.

The DOJ said:

"San Antonio officers set up surveillance on the residence and observed two males leaving in seperate trucks. After traffic stops on both trucks, the drivers were identified as D'Luna-Bilbao and D'Luna-Mendez."

D'Luna-Bilbao is also suspected to have had a revolver in the truck's centre console, and more firearms were discovered at his residence after police carried out a search request inside. He and D'Luna-Mendez were both charged with one count of possession of a firearm in the country.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far