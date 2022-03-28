When did the Astroworld tragedy take place? Travis Scott performs for the first time since fatal crowd surge incident

Travis Scott recently performed at a private pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles on March 26. This was his first performance since the Astroworld tragedy.

The rapper rapped his hit song Sicko Mode and his fans recorded videos and shared them on social media.

He was spotted in a black flat brim baseball cap with IRAK written on it, a black leather jacket, a graphic T-shirt, and a gold pendant necklace. The singer performed in front of several celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Venus Williams, Serena Williams, and others.

Scott’s girlfriend Kylie Jenner was not spotted at the event and his representatives have not yet commented on anything.

Astroworld tragedy and Travis Scott’s response

The Astroworld tragedy occurred during the first night of the 2021 Astroworld Festival 2021. The event was founded by Travis Scott and was held at NRG Park in Houston, Texas.

Candles, flowers and letters are placed at a memorial outside of the canceled Astroworld festival at NRG Park (Image via Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Eight people had lost their lives during the incident and two others died at the hospital in the following days. The cause of death was said to be accidental compressive asphyxiation, where one of them was affected by the additional influence of a toxic combination of drugs and alcohol.

Twenty-five people were hospitalized and more than 300 had to be treated for injuries at the hospital. Several concertgoers recorded the incident on video and posted it, sharing their experiences on social media.

Scott was also criticized after he continued to perform despite fans asking him to stop when things went out of control. The artist has since claimed that he did everything he could to help those who died and stated that he didn’t hear when his fans were begging him to stop.

Astroworld has been described as one of the deadliest live-music crowd events in the country. Travis, along with organizer Live Nation, streamer Apple Music and special guest Drake are facing several lawsuits and mass litigation suits by 15,000 concert attendees.

The 30-year-old is trying to make amends for the incident and launched Project HEAL, an organization focused on making events safer and protecting the youth. He even wrote on Instagram earlier this month:

“I will always honor the victims of the Astroworld tragedy who remain in my heart forever.”

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner welcomed their second child, a baby boy, four months after the incident. The latter revealed in an Instagram story that they have since changed the baby’s moniker. The pair also share a 4-year-old daughter Stormi.

Known as Jacques Berman Webster II, he has gained recognition for his first three albums that topped the Billboard charts. He was nominated for eight Grammy Awards and has been a recipient of a Billboard Music Award and a Latin Grammy Award.

