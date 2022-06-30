What exactly did R Kelly do? Conviction and charges explained 

On Wednesday, hip-hop and R&B star R Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison for abuse, trafficking, and racketeering-related charges.

According to the BBC, prosecutors allege that R Kelly, a 55-year-old Grammy award winner and best-selling artist, has been running a trafficking network described as a "cult" comprised of "slaves."

Last September, a jury found the singer guilty of charges such as trafficking and racketeering. On Wednesday, alleged victims of his trafficking network spoke out to judges and discussed the abuse he reportedly subjected them to.

R Kelly has faced abuse-related accusations since the 90s, with numerous sources accusing him of having exploitative relations with underage girls. He was also charged with possessing inappropriate videos of children.

R Kelly was arrested again in July 2019, when prosecutors alleged that he was not a mere abuser but a trafficker who systematically created a network to prey on men, women, and children.

Alleged victims discuss R Kelly's deeds

At Wednesday's sentencing, several witnesses claimed to be former victims of the network the singer had created.

One victim, who remained unnamed, claimed that R Kelly played a direct role in inflicting trauma on the people drawn into his trafficking network.

He said:

“You made me do things that broke my spirit. I literally wished I would die because of how low you made me feel. Do you remember that?”

According to NPR, the singer maintained his trafficking network by using both physical and psychological abuse to control his victims.

Prosecutors allege that he primarily preyed on underprivileged minorities, which meant there was less accountability for his actions from the authorities. Coupled with his money and fame, this allegedly allowed him to abuse various people for more than 2 decades.

A sentencing memorandum said:

“In order to carry out his many crimes, the defendant relied upon his fame, money and popularity as an R&B recording star and used the large network of people his status afforded him – including his business managers, security guards and bouncers, runners, lawyers, accountants, and assistants – to both carry out and conceal his crimes.”

Another woman referred to as Javonte in court said that she was 14 when she met the singer. She claimed that she never believed he would face any consequences.

She said:

"There wasn't a day in my life, up until this moment, that I believed this judicial system would come through for Black and Brown girls."

R Kelly, on the other hand, continues to deny the allegations. He is currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He is awaiting a trial in August, where he will face further charges.

