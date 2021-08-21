Who is Demetrius Smith? R. Kelly trial intensifies as ex-manager testifies against singer

Allegations against R. Kelly about his pedophilic relationships have been ongoing since his alleged marriage with 15-year-old singer Aaliyah in 1995. In 2002, the star was also charged with producing child pornography by enticing minors into sexual acts and filming them.

After two years of trial against R. Kelly, real name Robert Sylvester Kelly, a judge dismissed the case. The court deemed that the police did not have sufficient evidence to search his property.

He is still under trial, having been accused of sexual abuse, racketeering and bribery. He has denied the charges.

In 2017, a detailed BuzzFeed report alleged that R. Kelly coerced six women into a sex "cult." The 54-year old R&B and hip-hop singer is currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center (Brooklyn, New York) and is awaiting trial.

Who is Demetrius Smith, the former R. Kelly tour manager who testified against the singer?

Smith was amongst the people in R. Kelly's inner circle and was the singer-songwriter's tour manager. He testified against the rapper in the ongoing trial, having worked with R. Kelly on his tours until around 1996.

It is estimated that the former manager quit after 1996's The Down Low Top Secret Tour (with LL Cool J, Xscape, and Solo).

While not much is known about Demetrius Smith, he did appear in a Lifetime documentary, Surviving R. Kelly. Smith also published a book in 2011 narrating details about his time working with the artist.

On August 20, Smith testified in a New York court against R. Kelly's relationship with Aaliyah and other minors. The two reportedly met Aaliyah in 1992, after which Kelly started producing music with her.

Prosecutors previously believed that R. Kelly married Aaliyah when she was 15 and became pregnant from her sexual relationship with the former. Demetrius also testified that he learned about the then minor singer's pregnancy on tour with Kelly.

On the witness stand, Smith recalled that during the tour, Kelly told him:

"Aaliyah is in trouble. We need to get home."

The former manager and assistant also confessed how he bribed a government official to procure fake ID proof for the then 15-year-old singer. The morphed ID stated Aaliyah to be 18 at the time.

A marriage license presented in court on Friday showcased that they wed on August 31, 1994. However, their wedding was annulled a year later once the news of the underaged aspect broke out.

The court adjourned at 5.30 pm local time on Friday and will continue with Demetrius Smith on the stand for questioning on Monday (August 23). The trial is expected to last for four weeks, after which the incarcerated singer could face a minimum of ten years or up to a lifetime of a prison sentence.

