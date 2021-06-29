What did Kyle Massey do? Former Disney Star charged with a felony for allegedly sending explicit material to a minor

American actor and rapper Kyle Massey has been allegedly charged with a felony for sending sexually explicit messages to a minor. The latest allegation comes less than two years after a 13-year-old girl reportedly sued the former Disney star for sending her graphic messages.

However, Kyle Massey previously refuted the claims on money extortion grounds. According to the latest report by TMZ, new documents show that the “Life is Ruff” star is being charged for sending sexually inappropriate messages to an underage girl.

The current case is being considered as a follow up to the 2019 lawsuit against Kyle Massey. As per reports, the minor girl sued the actor for $1.5 million in a civil suit.

Investigations regarding the case began after the girl approached local police. According to police records, the girl’s mother said that Massey first came across the girl when she was just 4 years old.

He continued to stay in touch and began sending her sexually improper material when she turned 13. Kyle Massey was set to appear in King County Criminal Court on Monday but reportedly did not attend the trial.

Who is Kyle Massey?

Kyle Massey rose to prominence for his role in the popular Disney sitcom “That’s So Raven,” and its spin-off series “Cory in the House.” He went on to appear in the Disney Original Movie “Life Is Ruff.”

The 29-year-old also participated in the 11th season of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” and was declared runner-up of the dancing reality show. He sang “Who Let The Dog Out” from “Shaggy Dog” and the theme song of flash-animated series “Yin Yang Yo!.”

He also recorded several records with Disney including the theme song of “Cory in the House” and the “It’s a Dog” rap song from “Life Is Ruff” soundtrack. Kyle grew up in Atlanta, Georgia with his brother Christopher Massey, who starred in Nickelodeon’s “Zoey 101.”

Fans react to Kyle Massey being charged for sexually inappropriate behavior against minor

Kyle Massey is well-known for his contributions to popular Disney shows. He is recognized for portraying “Cory Baxter” by Disney fans and viewers all across the world.

The latest charge against the actor for online sexually inappropriate behavior against a minor left people in complete shock. Fans took to Twitter to share their disappointment while calling out Kyle Massey for his actions.

Kyle Massey is facing criminal charges for sending inappropriate pics to a 13 year old. Corey in the wrong mf house — PINK RUNTZ❤️‍🔥 (@1BADKAE) June 29, 2021

Kyle Massey is a pedo too. pic.twitter.com/DIsDSuv5GC — Arrest The Cops Who Killer Breonna Taylor (@DanesOnDaBay) June 29, 2021

Corey in house Kyle Massey a pedo???!!!!! — nat ✨ (@BigHeadBailey) June 29, 2021

Not Kyle Massey...my childhood is getting worse and worse by the day 🤦‍♀️What is wrong with people? There's definitely something in that Hollywood water pic.twitter.com/k8ahnYTffn — hi (@hi95086540) June 29, 2021

Somebody said Corey Going to the BIG HOUSE and im cryinhgggggsnwnwnqnq!! 😭💀💀Not you too Kyle Massey :( smh — piper.🦂 (@pipernicole__) June 29, 2021

Bruh why tf all these childhood stars sending minors porngraphic content first Drake Bell now Kyle Massey???? Wtf going on — Uncle Burt 🥶 (@REALBURTIIS) June 29, 2021

Kyle Massey been weird to me like since forever. I hated him as a kid and now I despise him as an adult. He just seems dirty and nasty and perverted. Lock him the hell up. .. @KyleMassey and STOP writing JB the man be ignoring you’re nasty ass. — onikaa (@alittlejealouss) June 29, 2021

Kyle Massey (Cory Baxter) now charged for sending porn to a 13-year-old girl he knew……Bruhhhh. I’ve watched That’s So Raven and Cory in the House. Man, our childhood stars that we all looked up to are like perverts in the fucking future. 😤 — JoeyFlyBoy425 (@FlyBoy425) June 29, 2021

drake bell got in trouble for sending nasty pictures to a minor and now kyle massey did too.. these childhood stars from nick and disney are just fucked up now — uncle clifford’s niece (@autiliabarros) June 29, 2021

As severe criticism continues to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Kyle Massey will be responding to the charges and appear at further court hearings.

