What did Kyle Massey do? Former Disney Star charged with a felony for allegedly sending explicit material to a minor

American actor and rapper Kyle Massey has been allegedly charged with a felony for sending sexually explicit messages to a minor. The latest allegation comes less than two years after a 13-year-old girl reportedly sued the former Disney star for sending her graphic messages.
However, Kyle Massey previously refuted the claims on money extortion grounds. According to the latest report by TMZ, new documents show that the “Life is Ruff” star is being charged for sending sexually inappropriate messages to an underage girl.
The current case is being considered as a follow up to the 2019 lawsuit against Kyle Massey. As per reports, the minor girl sued the actor for $1.5 million in a civil suit.
Investigations regarding the case began after the girl approached local police. According to police records, the girl’s mother said that Massey first came across the girl when she was just 4 years old.
He continued to stay in touch and began sending her sexually improper material when she turned 13. Kyle Massey was set to appear in King County Criminal Court on Monday but reportedly did not attend the trial.
Who is Kyle Massey?
Kyle Massey rose to prominence for his role in the popular Disney sitcom “That’s So Raven,” and its spin-off series “Cory in the House.” He went on to appear in the Disney Original Movie “Life Is Ruff.”
The 29-year-old also participated in the 11th season of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” and was declared runner-up of the dancing reality show. He sang “Who Let The Dog Out” from “Shaggy Dog” and the theme song of flash-animated series “Yin Yang Yo!.”
He also recorded several records with Disney including the theme song of “Cory in the House” and the “It’s a Dog” rap song from “Life Is Ruff” soundtrack. Kyle grew up in Atlanta, Georgia with his brother Christopher Massey, who starred in Nickelodeon’s “Zoey 101.”
Fans react to Kyle Massey being charged for sexually inappropriate behavior against minor
Kyle Massey is well-known for his contributions to popular Disney shows. He is recognized for portraying “Cory Baxter” by Disney fans and viewers all across the world.
The latest charge against the actor for online sexually inappropriate behavior against a minor left people in complete shock. Fans took to Twitter to share their disappointment while calling out Kyle Massey for his actions.
As severe criticism continues to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Kyle Massey will be responding to the charges and appear at further court hearings.
