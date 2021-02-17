Gina Carano discloses she learned about Disney firing via social media

Last week, Gina Carano was fired from The Mandalorian after much of the internet considered one of her posts disrespectful and anti-Semitic.

The now-deleted tweet sparked a fire when she tried to compare the similarities in today’s political landscape with the past.

did she just compare the holocaust to being a republican .. #FireGinaCarano pic.twitter.com/an3css7Kdr — janet (@djarinculture) February 10, 2021

Most netizens viewed it with disgust as it dragged in the Holocaust for reference. Following the storm on Twitter, Gina Carano got fired from Disney’s The Mandalorian, in which she assumes the role of Cara Dune, a former rebel shock trooper.

However, a Twitter user pointed out how Gina’s co-star, Pedro Pascal, had earlier made a similar statement without facing any consequences.

And on the subject of the Mandalorian and dumb Holocaust analogies: pic.twitter.com/Lv2f0S8Eu8 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 11, 2021

Despite being fired from Disney over a tweet, Gina Carano has a long list of controversies, ranging from anti-mask policy posts to knowingly mocking the LGBTQ community after being asked if she would support them.

Sorry, but as a trans person I see people constantly making shitty jokes like this and I’m sick of it. Listen to trans people. PLEASE. If you care about us, listen to us instead of doing all this shit. — rampa (@_gold_tree_) September 14, 2020

It came as no surprise that after her latest irksome post, the internet wanted to cancel her, and #FireGinaCarano started to trend on Twitter.

Following her dismissal from Disney, Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire offered the 38-year-old a movie deal that would be exclusive to the Daily Wire’s audience. According to reports, she will not only be starring in the movie but will also be developing and producing it.

Advertisement

Well done. @benshapiro @realDailyWire are Beskar against cancel culture.@ginacarano is the Rebellion.



Disney is the Empire.



Libs who cheer for cancel culture are the Sarlacc pit. pic.twitter.com/B9yk7Pd2Eo — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 12, 2021

A few fans have even started a petition to get the star back on Disney. So far, the petition has earned a limited amount of signatures; suffice to say that not everyone wants her back on The Mandalorian.

My princess 👑



Walt Disney: Bring Gina Carano back to the Mandaorian - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/6yxJhxu8FE via @UKChange pic.twitter.com/ugK5rufmpA — gina carano fan❤️ (@carano_fan) February 15, 2021

Gina Carano reveals she found out about her firing online

In a recent interview with Bari Weiss, Gina Carano revealed that she found out about losing her role in The Mandalorian from the internet and not from a Disney spokesperson or representative.

The former mixed martial artist stated:

Advertisement

“I found out through social media, just like everyone else, that I had been fired.”

Gina Carano found out she got fired through social media.



(via: https://t.co/0yqIEV5BXh) pic.twitter.com/sQJHCGBAUo — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 16, 2021

In the interview, Gina talked about how Lucasfilm excluded her from all press and promotion for The Mandalorian following her disagreement about using Disney’s exact wording for an apology over the pronoun usage that upset the LGBTQ community.

She said:

“I declined and offered a statement in my own words. I made clear I wanted nothing to do with mocking the transgender community and was just drawing attention to the abuse of the mob in forcing people to put pronouns in their bio.”

Apart from her statement being seen as anti-Semitic, Gina Carano had even posted other tweets considered the same by many. However, she defended herself:

Advertisement

“I was in utter shock and confusion when certain people said it was anti-Semitic. Then, as I went to take it down, I noticed that the image was not the same as the one people were referencing. I was honestly confused: should I take it down or leave it up? I still don’t know the answer to that question because taking it down only makes the mob attack you more.”

Me every time gina carano does anything #FireGinaCarano pic.twitter.com/7X12NDNgr7 — 🥭 MangoLaurian 🥭(she/her) (@Mangolaurian) February 10, 2021

It’s unclear whether her political views caught up with her reel life, but it’s evident that the storm on Twitter is still brewing.

With a new movie deal signed and a petition in her support, it’s left to be seen what happens. At the moment, Disney is yet to issue a statement about Gina Carano’s replacement for The Mandalorian.