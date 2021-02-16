Fans petition Lucasfilm to rehire Gina Carano in Disney's The Mandalorian

After Gina Carano's firing from Disney, many of her fans have signed petitions to get Disney to rehire her in The Mandalorian.

Oh, and @Disney @disneyplus, please take your show and go pound sand. Hire @ginacarano back, admit your a bunch of blockheads.#GinaCaranoWasRight https://t.co/QCYdymtgyH — Magnus' Ego (@EgoMagnus) February 16, 2021

The Mandalorian star recently irked the internet with anti-Semitic posts.

"Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors. Because history is edited, most people today don't realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?"

This statement caused quite a stir on social media, and #FireGinaCarano began trending on Twitter. This was not the first time that Carano had been caught up in controversies.

The star had also written an anti-mask post and made some sarcastic remarks towards the LGBTQ community before the anti-Semitic rant. The cumulative effects of all the posts resulted in a massive backlash from the entertainment world. It ultimately got her fired from Lucasfilm.

Beep/bop/boop has zero to do with mocking trans people 🤍& 💯 to do with exposing the bullying mentality of the mob that has taken over the voices of many genuine causes.



I want people to know you can take hate with a smile. So BOOP you for misunderstanding. 😊 #AllLoveNoHate pic.twitter.com/Qe48AiZyOL — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) September 14, 2020

Fans want Gina Carano to retain her role in The Mandalorian

In a strange turn of events, some fans of Gina Carano have started a petition to get the star rehired in Disney's The Mandalorian. She plays a former rebel shock trooper known as Cara Dune.

The Petition reads:

"This is a counter petition to support Gina Carano for keeping her role in The Mandalorian. Everyone is entitled to an opinion whether it be right or wrong. Your political views, as well as your social media walls, should not dictate whether you do your job well or not. SJW's should also not have the power to remove someone from the workplace just because they don't like your opinion/view. Please share. May the force be with you."

The petition has already received over 15,000 signatures. It's unlikely to lead to any anything fruitful. Ben Shapiro's Daily Wire has already signed a contract with Gina Carano since her firing.

Well done. @benshapiro @realDailyWire are Beskar against cancel culture.@ginacarano is the Rebellion.



Disney is the Empire.



Libs who cheer for cancel culture are the Sarlacc pit. pic.twitter.com/B9yk7Pd2Eo — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 12, 2021

Gina Carano will not only star in the upcoming film but will also help develop and produce it. The film will be an exclusive release for Daily Wire. No further details are available regarding this development.

Gina Carano made the following statement on her upcoming project:

"The Daily Wire is helping me make one of my dreams, to develop and produce my own film, come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered. I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancelation by the totalitarian mob.I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

Her relationship with Disney looks irredeemable. Disney is yet to make an official announcement regarding replacement.