'My heart has only ever had respect and love for the Jewish community' - Gina Carano insists she is not anti-Semitic

Gina Carano has said that she found out she had been fired by Lucasfilm through social media, just like everyone else.

Carano was expected to return to for season three of The Mandalorian. However, after her latest and most controversial social media post, Lucasfilm decided to part ways with her. In an interview with Bari Weiss, Carano claims that she was never informed of this and found out only through social media.

“That was heartbreaking, but I didn’t want to take away from the hard work of everyone who worked on the project, so I said OK,” Carano added. “That was the last time I was contacted about any type of public statement or apology from Lucasfilm. I found out through social media, like everyone else, that I had been fired.”

Soon after, the hashtag #FireGinaCarano was trending on social media platforms following an Instagram post from the outspoken actor and former mixed martial artist that was met with severe backlash. The post has since been deleted, but the screenshots were widely shared by users on social media who called for her firing from the hit Disney+ Star Wars show.

Regarding the accusation that she is antisemitic, Gina Carano insisted that this was far from the truth.

“I was in utter shock and confusion when certain people said it was antisemitic,” she wrote me. “Then, as I went to take it down, I noticed that the image was not the same as the one people were referencing. I was honestly confused: should I take it down, or leave it up? I still don't know the answer to that question, because taking it down only makes the mob attack you more,” Carano said.

“The image for me was a statement that people need to stand together and rise up, stop being so manipulated by the powers that believe they know what's best for you and play games with our lives,” she wrote. “My heart has only ever had ultimate respect and love for the Jewish community.”

This is not the first time Carano has been in the spotlight for comments made on social media. She previously sent out tweets that mocked mask-wearing during the Coronavirus pandemic. She later also made claims that voter fraud was occurring during the 2020 presidential election.

What next for Gina Carano?

Gina Carano Hits Back, Announces New Movie Project With Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire: “They Can’t Cancel Us If We Don’t Let Them” https://t.co/6mirYhffZK — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 12, 2021

Since being fired from the Mandalorian by Lucasfilm, Carano has joined hands with political commentator Ben Shapiro. Shapiro is the editor of a conservative publication called The Daily Wire.

Carano told Deadline:

“The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered. I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

It is believed that Carano will produce, develop and star in a movie that has not been named yet. This movie will only be released for Daily Wire members. Shapiro gave the details of the deal:

We could not be more excited to be working with Gina Carano, an incredible talent dumped by Disney and Lucasfilm for offending the authoritarian Hollywood Left. This is what Daily Wire exists to do: provide an alternative not just for consumers, but for creators who refuse to bow to the mob.”