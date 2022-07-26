Gerson Fuentes case: Man accused of abusing Ohio 10-year-old pleads not guilty to charges

On Monday, 27-year-old Gerson Fuentes, an Ohio resident, pleaded not guilty to the abuse-related felony charges leveled against him by state prosecutors. He was accused of s*xually assaulting and impregnating a 10-year-old girl.

It was reported that the 10-year-old was the daughter of a woman Fuentes had been dating. He was arrested on July 12, 2022 when the young girl unsuccessfully sought an abortion in Ohio.

Authorities believe she was a victim of Fuentes' abuse since she was nine.

Occupy Democrats @OccupyDemocrats BREAKING: A grand jury in Ohio indicts Gerson Fuentes, the 27-year-old man accused of raping and impregnating the 10-year-old girl who was then forced to travel to another state for an abortion due to the repeal of Roe. RT IF YOU THINK HE MUST GET LIFE IN PRISON! BREAKING: A grand jury in Ohio indicts Gerson Fuentes, the 27-year-old man accused of raping and impregnating the 10-year-old girl who was then forced to travel to another state for an abortion due to the repeal of Roe. RT IF YOU THINK HE MUST GET LIFE IN PRISON!

The case has gained a lot of attention and caused some controversy as well. Pro-choice activists say the case is a prime example of why Roe V. Wade shouldn't have been overturned as it gives states the right to make abortions illegal.

Details of the case against Gerson Fuentes

Gerson Fuentes is allegedly an undocumented migrant from Guatemala. He reportedly had close ties with the 10-year-old's family and was in a romantic relationship with her mother for over a year.

Mia Cathell @MiaCathell 27-year-old illegal alien Gerson Fuentes was indicted Thursday by the Franklin County grand jury on two counts of first-degree felony rape for the impregnation of the 10-year-old Ohio girl.



Video from Friday's preliminary hearing: 27-year-old illegal alien Gerson Fuentes was indicted Thursday by the Franklin County grand jury on two counts of first-degree felony rape for the impregnation of the 10-year-old Ohio girl.Video from Friday's preliminary hearing: https://t.co/XScAXnziXJ

Gerson Fuentes allegedly tried to get the young girl's pregnancy aborted approximately six weeks after it became illegal in the state of Ohio. The abortion was thus, denied. However, the 10-year-old successfully had the procedure performed on her in the state of Indiana.

The young girl's pregnancy awoke suspicion among doctors, which led to an investigation into Fuentes and the circumstances around the pregnancy.

At Fuentes' arraignment, Detective Jeffrey Hunh testified against him and claimed that the suspect had confessed to the crime in the interrogation room. According to the affidavit, the 10-year-old girl also identified Gerson Fuentes as her assaulter on July 6, 2022, six days before the suspect's arrest.

RichardcRahl @richardc_rahl @wdam "The man" is 27 year old gerson fuentes.. he is also an illegal alien. Seems you forgot, purposely, to add that tid bit. @wdam "The man" is 27 year old gerson fuentes.. he is also an illegal alien. Seems you forgot, purposely, to add that tid bit.

Lourdes Nava Gomez, the 10-year-old girl's mother, spoke to the Latin news organization Noticias Telemundo. She said that Fuentes is being falsely implicated for the crime by the media and authorities.

She added that everything authorities were "saying against him is a lie."

live not by lies @llrmiller @MiaCathell @BonillaJL Please do the deep dive on this story. Who is Gerson Fuentes? Was he wanted I Guatamala? What can we know about the mother? How long have they been in the country? Why did Dr. Bernard list him as a minor in her report? When was law enforcement aware? @MiaCathell @BonillaJL Please do the deep dive on this story. Who is Gerson Fuentes? Was he wanted I Guatamala? What can we know about the mother? How long have they been in the country? Why did Dr. Bernard list him as a minor in her report? When was law enforcement aware?

However, in response to Gomez' defense of Fuentes, members of the Latino community spoke out against her across online platforms and news outlets. An anonymous woman from the Latin-American community spoke to the Sussi Report and condemned both Gomez and Fuentes.

She said:

"The Latino community is angry. We don't respect the mother or the abuser. We are all infuriated by this. We immigrate to have a better life and give our children better lives. This mother needs to be behind bars."

Since there is evidence that Fuentes entered the country illegally, he won't be released from police custody even if he is able to pay his $2 million bond.

