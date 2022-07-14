Gershon Fuentes arrest: Ohio man charged for assaulting 10-year-old girl who had to get an abortion in Indiana

On Tuesday, July 12, 27-year-old Ohio man Gershon Fuentes was taken into custody for allegedly s*xually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in at least two incidents. The Columbus Dispatch reported that the girl subsequently became pregnant due to exploitation by Fuentes.

According to CBS, she was initially denied an abortion in Republican led Ohio, and had to cross state lines to have the procedure in Indiana on June 30, 2022.

The case has sparked tension amidst protests and campaigns condemning the Supreme Court's decision to overturn 1973's Roe v. Wade, which had supported women's rights to have an abortion. On June 24, 2022, a 6-3 ruling overturned the nearly 50-year-old decision.

How the Gershon Fuentes case fuelled controversy surrounding abortion rights

As per People News, the story of the10-year-old girl was brought to light by Indiana-based obstetrician gynecologist Dr. Caitlin Bernard, who was responsible for terminating the young child's pregnancy.

The case sparked controversy with republican commentators such as Ohio Attorney General David Yost questioning the veracity of Dr. Bernard's claims. As per Fox news, Yost had originally claimed that despite the anti-abortion stance in Ohio, the case of a 10-year-old abuse victim would have warranted an exception to the rule.

Yost said:

"Every day that goes by the more likely that this is a fabrication. I know the cops and prosecutors in this state. There's not one of them that wouldn't be turning over every rock, looking for this guy and they would have charged him."

However, People reported that after the arraignment of Gershon Fuentes on Wednesday, Yost seemed to acknowledge that the case was not a hoax and applauded the Columbus Police Department for "securing a confession and getting a r*pist off the street."

He also said:

"Justice must be served and BCI stands ready to support law enforcement across Ohio putting these criminals behind bars."

President Joe Biden has used the case of Gershon Fuentes and his alleged 10-year-old victim as an example of why abortion should be considered a basic right.

Biden said:

"(The victim was) ten years old... six weeks pregnant. Already traumatized. (She) was forced to travel to another state. Imagine being that little girl."

BREAKING: Columbus Dispatch says bond was set at $2 million and that Gershon Fuentes, 27, is believed to be an "undocumented" immigrant.

Fuentes was arrested after he confessed to r*ping the minor and is currently under police custody and is being held on a $2 million bond.

His next hearing is scheduled for July 22.

