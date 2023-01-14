Marco Murillo GoFundMe: Fundraiser launched as teenager is stabbed to death outside LA Chick-fil-A

Marco Murillo, a 13-year-old boy, was stabbed to death outside a Los Angeles Chick-Fil-A when an altercation broke out. Authorities are investigating the tragic demise of the teenager.

LAPD officers told PEOPLE that the altercation broke out among several minor males at the intersection of 7th Street and Flower Street. The Los Angeles Police Department’s Traffic Services Division officers tried to diffuse the situation but found out that Marco Murillo was stabbed in the abdomen. He was soon rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was launched by Marco Murillo’s parents to meet the funeral expenses of the teenager. Out of the aimed amount of $15,000, a total of 6,341 has already been donated by more than 120 individuals. Marco has been described as a “wonderful kid” in the GoFundMe post.

Marco Murillo was scheduled to undergo surgery before he passed away

A vicious altercation took place at the intersection of 7th Street and Flower Street that involved many minor boys. The brawl became extremely violent when 13-year-old Marco Murillo was stabbed in the abdomen at around 5.40 pm local time on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

Law enforcement officials immediately began administering first aid when the stabbed teen was located and took him to a local hospital. PEOPLE reported that Marco Murillo was scheduled to undergo surgery, but was soon pronounced dead.

The LAPD stated:

“The investigation at the scene revealed that Murillo and the suspect were involved in a verbal dispute, which quickly escalated to a physical dispute. During the dispute, the suspect stabbed Murillo with an unidentified cutting instrument. The suspect ran from the scene, eastbound on 7th Street.”

Murillo’s mother Lorena Lopez told ABC News that Marco was getting food at the Chick-Fil-A at that intersection when a group of teenage boys approached him. According to Lorena, Marco Murillo did not know the group of boys.

She said:

“As far as I know my son’s never seen these guys a day in his life. My son’s never seen these guys. I’ve never seen them.”

Meanwhile, the young teenager’s aunt Alexis Lopez said:

“Marco was a good kid, with good intentions and a good soul.”

Police have identified two juvenile suspects who were allegedly involved in fatally stabbing the 13-year-old. Officials are now on the hunt to nab the suspects. ABC News reported that one of the suspects was handcuffed by the police at the crime scene, however, due to the chaos, the said person escaped.

A commotion began at the crime scene when someone swung a skateboard at the cops. The individual was later detained.

Marco’s family and loved ones have described him as someone “with goodness in his heart.” A family friend named Amanda Patterson said:

“He [Marco Murillo] was so loved. He was 13. He was so helpful and wonderful.”

Police have released a description of one of the suspects involved in stabbing the 13-year-old

According to the LAPD, the brawl began as a verbal spat and turned into a physical altercation leading to the fatal stabbing of the 13-year-old. Some reports were published that mentioned that the boy was not just stabbed but also shot as well. However, police confirmed that Murillo was only stabbed.

Patterson further urged the suspects to surrender to authorities and added:

“It’s the right thing to do. The mom doesn’t deserve to bury her 13-year-old son.”

Marco Murillo’s parents launched a fundraiser that reads:

“It comes with great pain and heartache for him to not be with us physically here today but we carry him. In spirit as he watches us from the heavens. Where there is no pain, no fear, just love.”

Marco's mother believes that her son did not know the boys who approached him outside Chick-Fil-A. (Image via Twitter)

It further states:

“He enjoyed spending time with his family and always did his best to make everyone proud. The most thoughtful kid you can think of with the sweetest heart. He made an impact in everyone’s life that he ever met, a soul too kind for this earth.”

Authorities have released a description of the suspect who was handcuffed at the scene and then escaped. He is a Hispanic male of medium height and build. The person is believed to be aged between 14 and 17.

Police are now urging anyone with information regarding the stabbing to come forward and contact Detective Gonzales with the Los Angeles Police Department. They have also provided that option for anonymous tips regarding suspects who are at large.

Poll : 0 votes