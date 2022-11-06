WATCH: Surveillance footage shows fatal police-involved shooting in Bronx

On Thursday morning, NYPD officers in plain clothes opened fire at an armed man involved in a bodega stabbing in the Bronx. The 21-year-old man, whose identity has yet to be revealed, was pronounced dead at Saint Barnabas Hospital.

Chilling surveillance camera footage shows a wounded gunman aiming a gun at a "point-blank range" outside the Bodega entrance at Hull Avenue and East Gun Hill Road.

This was followed by him being shot down by three plainclothed police officers. The barrage of bullets sent him to the ground. While more than a dozen gunshots can be heard in the video, the exact number remains unclear.

The officers surrounded the wounded gunman, kicked away a black handgun from his reach, and ordered him to stop moving.

Trigger warning: The following video is graphic in nature. Viewer discretion is advised.

The young man, suffering from both stab and gunshot wounds, lay screaming in agony while the officers handcuffed him. The brutal scene outside the Bronx store enraged onlookers who were kept away from the severely damaged individual.

What caused the shooting outside a convenience store in the Bronx?

Around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, shots rang outside a bodega in the Bronx and fatally wounded a 21-year-old man already suffering from knife wounds. The injured male was involved in a stabbing that took place just minutes before the police shooting.

According to police, a 29-year-old man entered a local bodega and immediately attacked the gunshot victim with a knife. Surveillance videos show the older man lunging at the other. The two struggled on the ground before the attacker stabbed the victim multiple times and fled the scene.

The attacker allegedly tried to leave in a white Lexus parked nearby. That was when the wounded man exited the store and pointed a gun at the car. Three NYPD policemen, including two detectives and a sergeant of the Queens Violent Felony Squad, who were there on an unrelated investigation, witnessed the scene unfold and fired at the gunman. The lattermost subsequently succumbed to his wounds.

The 29-year-old stabbing suspect was apprehended from a nearby barbershop in the Bronx after fleeing the scene and is presently in the hospital for a graze wound to the head. NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said:

"We have to look at the backgrounds of the individuals involved and what they were doing and what sparked this argument."

Identified as Ajamu Demmerle, he was charged with attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon. According to police, Demmerle and the Bronx victim didn't know each other previously. His arraignment is still pending.

