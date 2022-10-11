WATCH: Bodycam footage shows man slashing Bronx police officer’s nose

On the morning of October 7, a police officer in the Bronx was attacked by an “emotionally unstable” man wielding a knife who allegedly became combative when the police tried to apprehend him, the New York Police Department said in a statement.

Last week, the New York Police Department released a body cam video that showed a man slashing a Bronx police officer’s nose last week.

Warning: The following video may contain graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

NYPD NEWS @NYPDnews Earlier today, @nypd52pct officers used tremendous restraint when responding to a man armed with a knife. The man became combative & slashed our officer on the nose. The suspect was arrested & the officer was treated & is in stable condition. Earlier today, @nypd52pct officers used tremendous restraint when responding to a man armed with a knife. The man became combative & slashed our officer on the nose. The suspect was arrested & the officer was treated & is in stable condition. https://t.co/qAxwnDixwX

A statement released via Twitter said that the suspect was arrested after the attack and the officer was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries. The police reassured the citizens that he was in stable condition.

The statement read:

Authorities are yet to release the name of the assailant.

Body camera footage shows the moment a Bronx officer was maimed by a man deemed unstable by the police

Image via Twitter

According to the Daily News, the incident reportedly occurred on Thursday, October 7 about 7:15 a.m. The outlet said that officers responded to a 911 call that stated a man was brandishing a knife outside a grocery store on Andrews Ave.

Officers from the 52nd precinct arrived at the location and found that the suspect had fled the scene.

The NYPD said that when the 52nd precinct officers located the man about a block away and asked him to raise his hands, the man became belligerent and began brandishing a knife in the air that caught the officer’s nose.

In the video, the man is seen being chased by police officers at the corner of West Fordham Road and Grand Ave. in Fordham Heights.

When the police get close to the man, he raises the knife and starts slashing through the air, catching one of the officer’s noses, who falters after being cut by the attacker.

The video then showed the moment his partner used a taser to incapacitate the suspect, who was getting progressively dangerous with the knife.

Samantha Crawford Twitter

As per the Daily News, the Injured Bronx cop was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital following the attack. The outlet said that the cop was treated for minor injuries and may require a few stitches to cover the gash.

After being tasered at the scene, the assailant was taken into custody and transported to a hospital where he is reportedly being evaluated by the BronxCare Health System, as per Daily News.

Police said no other injuries were reported at the scene and added that this was an active investigation. However, officials are yet to charge the assailant responsible for injuring the officer.

