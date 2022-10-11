Kirstie Jane Bennard GoFundMe raises over $96,000 as mom who lost kids to fatal pitbull attack is out of hospital

On October 5, a pitbull attack in Memphis, Tennessee, left Kirstie Jane Bennard greviously wounded after a fatal mauling of her children. The pitbulls, who belonged to the family, allegedly attacked the two children unprovoked, forcing their mother to try and intervene.

In the wake of this unfortunate attack, Kirstie Jane Bennard's family and friends started a GoFundMe to provide any financial support they may need as she continues to undergo treatment. As of October 11, they have raised over $96,000.

After the attack, both dogs involved in the attack were euthanised by Memphis Animal Services. The Independent reported that both pitbulls never exhibited any aggressive behavior prior to the incident. The attack has also caused uproar among netizens about whether or not it is safe for families with toddlers to keep pitbulls as pets.

Details of the attack on Kirstie Jane Bennard and her children

On October 6, the Shelby Tennessee Sheriff's Department released an official online statement summing up what happened in the attack, stating:

"SCSO detectives are on scene at the 700 block of Sylvan Road near Shelby Forest State Park, where at about 3:30 pm two family dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy, and their mother in the home. The children were pronounced deceased on the scene."

Jeff Gibson, a relative of the family's, provided an account of how Kirstie Jane Bennard was injured while trying to protect her children.

Gibson told USA Today:

“She put her body on top of Lilly’s to try and protect her after the attack started. Both (dogs) started attacking her while she lay on Lilly.”

He further added:

“This attack lasted over 10 minutes and she never gave up trying to save these babies."

The Sheriff's Office reported that the mother was transported to a local hospital, Regional One Health in critical condition. On October 7, her condition was upgraded to stable.

In a Facebook Post, Gibson provided further details of the victims' injuries, stating:

“As of yet there are no funeral arrangements for the kids. (Kirstie) is still in the hospital with an uncountable amount of stitches and bite marks over her entire body including her face. Both arms and legs are bandaged/wrapped up completely. As of now it looks like there isn’t any permanent damage other than a heart that will never heal.”

As netizens criticized the Bennard family for allowing pitbulls around their toddlers, their family and friends came to their defense. One family friend, Kelsey Canfield, told Fox News:

“I can promise you those children were her world, and if there was any inkling of danger, she would have never had those dogs near her kids."

Law & Crime reported that Kirstie Jane Bennard is currently conscious and aware of what happened during the attack.

