Trena Peed GoFundMe: Family launches fundraiser as North Carolina woman is mauled to death by dog attack

On Thursday morning, 46-year-old North Carolina grandmother Trena Peed was mauled to death by 2 pitbulls that she was looking after.
According to People News, at 2 am on Thursday, Trena Peed let the 2 pitbulls out into the yard of her home in Greensboro. The paper reported that this was most likely when the dogs killed her. Police subsequently responded to the scene, shooting one of the pitbulls dead.
Trena Peed's death follows on the heels of the deaths of 2 of her sons, who were killed in a car crash. Her family has launched a GoFundMe campaign in order to pay for the funeral.
On the page, Trena Peed's daughter Waynesha celebrates her mother's life.
"My mom has always been a true example of strength, love, and determination, she has endured and overcome so much, most recently losing two of her sons two years apart, both by tragic car accidents."
Waynesha added:
"(She had) a heart of gold. By her faith, she always had a smile on her face that could light up any room."
According to Fox News, the surviving pitbull is currently under quarantine at Guilford County Animal Services.
A neighbor recollects the death of Trena Peed
Fox reported that according to the 911 caller, the attack on Trena Peed could be heard in the background as her neighbor called for help.
The neighbor said on the call:
“It’s dark. All I hear is her yelling and her dogs over there attacking her."
The neighbor continued:
"All I know is that they...they done drag her into the dark."
Mr Johnson, another neighbor who had been friends with Peed for over 15 years, described what he saw on the night of her death.
Johnson said:
“I heard some shots. I looked out the window, and the ambulance trucks, and fire trucks, everybody was there before I even heard the shots."
Police radio also recorded audio of the moment in which one of the pitbulls was shot.
An officer can be heard saying:
"I got one dog down, it's another one out here."
Later on in the interview, Johnson expressed his sadness at her loss, calling her a close friend.
“It’s terrible. She got mauled to death. That’s terrible. We were real good friends. Her and my wife talked together a lot. We were just friends. It’s terrible.”
He added:
“It’s a terrible way to go. I wish the family the best. She was doing something good and died behind it, and died a tragic death.”
According to Dogbites.org, so far in 2022, there have been 22 fatal dog attacks. A 2018 report found that pitbulls were involved in 66% of the attacks. Police have not disclosed whether or not anyone will face charges in the case.