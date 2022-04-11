What happened to Kartik Vasudev? Father of Indian student shot dead in Toronto speaks out

On Thursday, April 7, a 21-year-old Indian student Kartik Vasudev was shot and killed in Toronto, Canada. The shooting that claimed Vasudev's life happened outside the Sherbourne subway station.

On April 8, the Indian Consulate in Canada tweeted about the deceased student and mentioned:

"We are shocked & distressed at the unfortunate killing of (the) Indian student…"

Gaurav Vasdev @gauravvasdev1 My cousin brother Kartik Vasudev was shot dead at a subway station in Torronto yesterday. We still don't know what happened. Torronto police has not told us anything. My cousin brother Kartik Vasudev was shot dead at a subway station in Torronto yesterday. We still don't know what happened. Torronto police has not told us anything. https://t.co/FXMCDBMIJQ

Meanwhile, Vasudev's inconsolable father, Jitesh, told NDTV:

"I have lost my son, but I want justice. I want to know what happened to my son, who shot him, and what was the motive. He was just a sincere student who went there two months back."

How Kartik Vasudev was tragically killed

As per the official report from the Toronto Police Service, Vasudev was shot at the Glen Road entrance of Sherbourne subway station. The police responded to a call at around 5.00 pm. Responding officers reportedly found the Ghaziabad, India native with multiple gunshot wounds.

Vasudev was medically treated by an off-duty paramedic on the spot and was then taken to St. Michael's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries. The local Toronto Police's statement also mentioned:

"Investigators would like to speak to any witnesses that were in the area at the time, as well as any drivers or businesses that have camera footage."

Meanwhile, his father had mentioned to Canada's CTV that the 21-year-old was shot around six to seven times. As per other reports from Canadian and Indian publications, Kartik Vasudev was on his way to his part-time job at a Mexican restaurant at the time of his demise.

While speculations of a hate crime or robbery have been looming since the reports of his death, as of now, there has been no official confirmation as to why Vasudev was targeted and shot.

What is known about Kartik Vasudev?

The Indian student had only been in Canada since January. Vasudev attended Seneca University, where he studied his postgraduate course in global business marketing and management. As per reports from the Quint, students from the university are preparing a candlelight march on April 10 in the wake of Kartik Vasudev's demise.

Evident from his Instagram page, the 21-year-old seemed to have had a keen interest in photography.

As of now, Vasudev's family is trying to avail some information from the local police regarding the investigation of his murder. They are also coordinating with both governments to have their son's body transported to India for the last rites.

With no further information regarding the death of his son, Jitesh Vasudev plans to visit Toronto to further coordinate with the local police following the cremation and other rites of the late 21-year-old.

