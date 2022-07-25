Freddy Garcia death: Texas dog owner charged after 71-year-old is fatally mauled by pit bulls

Freddy Garcia, a native of Fresno, Texas, was attacked by seven dogs on July 18 while walking to a store in his neighborhood, according to authorities. The owner of the dogs has been detained following Garcia's fatal mauling.

At around 1:30 p.m. that day, a witness called the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office to report seeing the attack.

Authorities arrived at the site and discovered Garcia, who was immediately sent to Memorial Hermann, a hospital in the heart of Houston, where he eventually died from wounds sustained in the assault.

Four of the canines, according to a statement from the Fort Bend County Sheriff's office, were apprehended soon after the mauling. Eventually, the remaining three were also caught and apprehended.

Authorities reported that all seven of the dogs were pit bull mixes, but their owner had not yet been located.

However, on Friday, law enforcement was able to track down and detain 47-year-old Samuel Cartwright following a collaborative investigation by the Sheriff's Office, Fort Bend Animal Control, and the District Attorney's Office of Fort Bend County.

Police have confirmed that Cartwright's bond has been set at $100,000. He is currently being held at the Fort Bend County Jail on a charge of Attack by Dog Resulting in Death, a second-degree felony.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan also said that the dogs had been taken off the streets and that a further incident had not taken place.

Freddy Garcia's death was unprovoked

A press release by Fort Bend County Sheriff Fagan in relation to the arrest said:

"This devastating tragedy didn't have to happen. I extend my deepest condolences to the Garcia family and his neighbors as they adjust to the loss of Mr. Garcia."

He further thanked the forces for their quick action and said:

"Special thanks go out to our deputies, Fort Bend Animal Services Director Rene Vasquez, and Fort Bend District Attorney Brian Middleton for the collaborative work of capturing the dogs and making an arrest."

District Attorney Brian Middleton told the media in a press conference that Garcia needlessly lost his life in the "tragic" incident.

He also warned dog owners to control their pets and said:

"If you have a dangerous dog it is your responsibility to keep that dog secure to keep the members of our community safe," he said. "If you fail to do that you will be held accountable."

While talking to the media, granddaughter of Freddy Garcia called him someone who was “full of life".

It is not known yet if the dogs will be put to death. However, according to Texas law, it is likely that the dogs will be judged dangerous and put to death.

