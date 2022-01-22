Who is Christina Darling? 21-year-old woman arrested after she spits on 8-year-old Jewish boy in anti-semitic hate crime

Christina Darling, a 21-year-old woman from Brooklyn, has been arrested on charges of hate crime after making anti-Semitic remarks and spitting on an eight-year-old Jewish boy. A video documenting the viral moment surfaced on social media, leaving several people angry and disappointed.

In the footage, the woman can be seen walking towards a child and his younger siblings, saying Hitler should have “killed” them. She can further be heard threatening to “kill” the children while also mentioning that she knows where they live.

NYPD Hate Crimes @NYPDHateCrimes

Info? Please DM us or 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). On 1/14/22, at approx. 12:35 PM, in front of 4017 Avenue P, @NYPD63Pct , a female approached an 8-year-old male along with two other children, made anti-Jewish statements and then spat on the child and fled on foot.Info? Please DM us or @NYPDTips or1-800-577-TIPS (8477). On 1/14/22, at approx. 12:35 PM, in front of 4017 Avenue P, @NYPD63Pct, a female approached an 8-year-old male along with two other children, made anti-Jewish statements and then spat on the child and fled on foot. Info? Please DM us or @NYPDTips or☎️1-800-577-TIPS (8477). https://t.co/UvzTwIQpcW

Christina Darling initially left the scene but then rushed back and spat on the children. The children’s father Aryah Fried confirmed to CBS2 that the woman “passed by and yelled” at his three children while using anti-Semitic statements to insult them.

He also mentioned that she spat on his eight-year-old son after he responded to the woman in an attempt to protect his little sister. Fried also said that it was “beyond crazy” for an adult to exhibit such behavior and hoped that Darling would understood the consequences of her actions.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Department confirmed that the 21-year-old suspect was arrested on Friday, January 21, 2022 and charged with “aggravated harassment as a hate crime, endangering the welfare of a child, and menacing.”

Everything to know about Christina Darling

Petition filed against Christina Darling

Christina Darling is a psychology student from St. Francis College based in Brooklyn. As per her college profile, she also studies education and English at the institution and aspires to be a guidance counselor.

She graduated from James Madison High School in Sheepshead Bay in 2018 before joining St. Francis College. The 21-year-old was recently arrested for an anti-Semitic hate crime after spitting on a Jewish child who was playing on the road with his siblings.

Following the incident, a petition was launched requesting President of St. Francis College Miguel Martinez-Saenz to expel Darling from the college for her “horrifying act of racism, bigotry, and harassment against the Jewish people.”

As per the petition, Darling is active on TikTok and often posts videos of herself smoking substances. Meanwhile, the woman’s mother Michelle Darling told The New York Post that her daughter suffers from “mental health issues.” Michelle also mentioned that she does not specifically dislike Jews.

NYPD Hate Crimes @NYPDHateCrimes UPDATE in anti-Jewish Hate Crime involving 8YO child. Thanks to help from the public, HCTF Detectives, assisted by Bklyn South Warrants,

arrested:

Darling, Christina 21

Brooklyn



Charges:

Aggravated Harassment/Hate Crime

Act in Manner Injurious to Child<17 x3

Menacing/HC NYPD Hate Crimes @NYPDHateCrimes

However, Christina Darling’s ex-boyfriend Shayne Yorrick told the publication that she has always expressed strong negative emotions against Hasidic Jews. He also mentioned that she “bad-mouthed and talked down” Jews, but did not think that she was capable of something so severe.

Yorrick also shared that he broke up with Darling in March 2021 after she cheated on him and deleted all their photos together. The pair reportedly lost touch after last summer.

Meanwhile, her former classmate said Darling was accused of being “bigoted” at high school even though she had Jewish friends.

The classmate also alleged Darling had a bad temper, used to get annoyed easily, and often said hurtful things when she was upset.

St. Francis College President Miguel Martinez-Saenz acknowledged Christina Darling’s incident but did not mention her name directly. However, he made an assurance that "no form of discrimination would be tolerated” in the college.

