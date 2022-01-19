How many biological children does Steve Harvey have? 'Family Feud' host left uncomfortable on seeing photo of daughter Lori and Michael B Jordan

Steve Harvey was recently left uncomfortable with a loved-up photo of his daughter Lori and her boyfriend Michael B Jordan.

The Family Feud host recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and revealed that the Black Panther star spent his second Christmas with the Harvey family in December.

However, Harvey said he felt “uncomfortable” after a photo of his daughter sitting on Jordan’s lap appeared on the screen:

"I've never seen that picture before. I'm very uncomfortable with that picture right there. I'm not really feeling that picture."

Steve Harvey also said that his would-be son-in-law was a great “gift-giver” and gave remarkable Christmas presents to the family:

"That boy come through. He [is] trying to impress the family. I'm a father, so he bought me this big 100 [pack] cigar box of the most hard to get cigars. 100 of them in this big box and he gave that to me."

The Little Big Shots host also shared that Jordan gave his wife skis for the occasion:

"He gave my wife some skis. Who do that? Only way you give your potential mother-in-law some skis is because you want her to be your mother-in-law."

Harvey also said the Creed actor is a “good guy” from a “good family” but joked that he is keeping him under watch:

"At the same time, I got my eye on him. I can't whoop him but if he ever turn around, I'm going to knock his a** out."

The comedian also approved of the relationship in the past and said he was happy for his daughter. Steve Harvey is a proud father to seven children. He has four biological children and three stepchildren.

Everything to know about Steve Harvey’s children

Steve Harvey has four biological children and three adopted children (Image via Byron Cohen via Getty Images)

Steve Harvey has been married three times in his life. He tied the knot with his first wife Marcia Harvey in 1981 and welcomed three children together, twin daughters Brandi and Karli, and son Broderick Harvey Jr.

The couple divorced in 1994 and the TV presenter married his second wife, Mary Shackelford, in 1996. The pair welcomed a son named Wynton in 1997, but called it quits in 2005.

Harvey married his third and current wife, Marjorie Harvey (nee Bridges), in 2007. The couple does not have any biological children, but the Emmy award winner became an adoptive father to his wife’s three children, Morgan and Lori, and son Jason.

Harvey's eldest daughter, Brandi, is a successful female entrepreneur and activist. She is the founder of Beyond Her, a fitness, health and lifestyle website for women. The 39-year-old also serves as the Chief Change Maker and Executive Director of The Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation.

Brandi is the author of Breakthrough Sold Separately and the host of the Beyond Her podcast. Meanwhile, her twin sister Karli is a successful public speaker, best known for mentoring through the Steve and Majorie Harvey Foundation.

She is married to Ben Raymond and shares 5-year-old son Ben “BJ” Raymond II with her husband. Brandi and Karli also share their life experience and advice on Instagram videos called “Twin Talk.”

Steve Harvey’s third child, 30-year-old Broderick Harvey Jr., also works at the Steve and Majorie Harvey Foundation. Additionally, he is the owner of the Need Money Not Friends fashion line and also runs his own photography studio called B. Harvey Photography Inc.

His fourth child, Wynton Harvey, is an aspiring artist and photographer. The 24-year-old shares his photography and art designs on Instagram and also has a Rarible account where he issues and sells his works. Harvey’s adopted children Morgan, Lori and Jason are also successful in their own right.

Morgan is a popular pastry chef, and the owner of I Need Sum Mo. She graduated from the Culinary Institute of America with a degree in Baking and Pastry. She is married to DJ Kareem Hawthorne and shares two daughters, Elle and Marley, with her husband.

Her brother Jason is also a successful businessman. He is the owner of women’s luxury footwear company Yevrah. He is married to Amanda Harvey, and the couple has four children, Ezra, Noah, Rose, and Joey.

Lori Harvey is the youngest Harvey sibling and a well-known face in the entertainment and fashion industry. She is a popular model and graced the covers of magazines like Vogue.

She is currently dating Michael B. Jordan and was previously rumored to be in a relationship with rapper Trey Songz and Sean “Diddy" Combs’s son, Justin.

In addition to being a father to seven children, Steve Harvey is also a loving grandfather to seven grandchildren.

