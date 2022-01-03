Lori Harvey pregnancy rumors explained as Instagram story sparks speculation

Lori Harvey recently sparked pregnancy rumors after posting a photo with her boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan. The model took to her Instagram story to share a glimpse of her New Year’s Eve celebrations with her beau, calling him “baby daddy” in the caption.

In the picture, the couple were seen posing for a mirror selfie inside a restroom. While Lori donned a brown and gold sequined halter dress for the evening, the Jordan kept it casual in a black ensemble.

Although Lori Harvey often shares loved-up posts with her partner, the latest caption of her picture led to fans speculating that the couple is expecting their first child together. The term “baby daddy” generally refers to the father of a child but it is also used as a term of endearment between modern couples.

As of now, Michael and Lori have not acknowledged the pregnancy rumors. However, it is likely the model wrote the caption as a nickname for her boyfriend. The latest speculation comes less than two months after the pair celebrated their one-year relationship anniversary in November 2021.

When did Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan start dating?

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey started dating in 2020 (Image via Instagram/loriharvey)

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan sparked romance rumors for the first time when they were spotted together at Salt Lake City and Atlanta airports towards the end of 2020.

In a June 2021 interview with Bustle, the former shared that the pair met through mutual friends a few years before they started dating. The duo first confirmed their relationship in January 2021 after posting pictures of each other on Instagram.

In February 2021, Lori Harvey’s adoptive stepfather Steve Harvey told Jimmy Kimmel that he approves of the Creed star:

“First of all, let’s be clear about something, He is a nice guy. I like him, I’m pulling for him. He’s a great guy. I met his father and everything, but that was a lot.”

That same month Lori shared an adorable post for her boyfriend’s 34th birthday:

The couple also went on a private trip on Valentine’s Day and shared special moments from their celebrations on Instagram stories. The pair packed on the PDA as they went on another tropical vacation to spend the 4th of July weekend together.

In September 2021, Lori Harvey opened up about her relationship during an appearance on The Real:

"We just really balance each other. I really do believe in the statement when they say, 'When you know you know.' And I think that really applies to our situation and we just have a really good time together."

She also gushed about Michael B. Jordan during the interview:

"He listens to me and the things that I say that I want and he really makes an effort. Valentine's Day, birthdays, all that, but it's the little things, the everyday things that I think really is what makes him special, like he just listens to me when I talk."

In December 2021, Jordan spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about his decision to publicly announce his relationship with Lori Harvey:

“There’s a premeditated planning of staying out of the way [of the public eye] that sometimes kills spontaneity and intimacy. I wanted to take that away and give this the best chance it had, in this weird world that we live in, to be somewhat normal. I think it’s just the timing of everything. It was the right time for me. Yeah. I’m happy.”

The pair celebrated their one-year anniversary in November 2021 and also spent the Thanksgiving holidays together.

