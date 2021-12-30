Who is Noah Galvin? All about Ben Platt's boyfriend as 'Dear Evan Hansen' star shares wholesome Instagram post

As the year comes to a close, American actor Ben Platt recently revealed what he was grateful for in 2021.

Taking to his Instagram handle on December 29, the 28-year-old actor posted a picture with his boyfriend Noah Galvin. Platt can be seen kissing Galvin's cheek as the two were dressed in matching red t-shirts and shades.

Captioning the selfie, Platt said that the year 2021 "sucked" but Galvin made it wonderful for him.

Galvin is known for starring in the Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen, and series The Good Doctor and The Real O'Neals.

The duo started dating each other in January 2020 after being friends for several years.

Who is Ben Platt's boyfriend, Noah Galvin?

New York-bred Noah Galvin is the son of Fink and Abbie. The 27-year-old is a singer and actor who has appeared in several Broadway productions over the years.

Galvin kicked off his career in 2013 and has starred in many movies like The Two Princes, Booksmart, Assassination Nation, etc.

He appeared on ABC's comedy show The Real O'Neals as Kenny O'Neal and has also starred in series The Good Doctor in a recurring role of Dr. Asher Wolke, since 2020.

As for his Broadway performances, Galvin has acted with the Signature, Playwrights Horizons, MCC, The Vineyard, The Public, The Culture Project, The Flea, The Wild Project, the Barrow Street Theater, Rattlestick, Ensemble Studio Theater, and many others

In 2017, he replaced the role his now-boyfriend Ben Platt for the musical production of Dear Evan Hansen, when Platt announced his retirement from the musical to focus on his personal and professional life.

Galvin has bagged the Audiofile Magazine's Earphones Award for narrating Hollis Seamon's novel Somebody Up There Hates You.

His other audiobook credits include Matthew Quick's Forgive Me, Perks of Being a Wallflower, Leonard Peacock, and more. Galvin has also acted in short films like Welcome to the Wayne and Promiseland.

On the personal front, Noah Galvin and Ben Platt were friends for many years before getting into a relationship. The former went public with their relationship in May 2020 before dating for four months.

Discussing their bond on June 2021's The Kelly Clarkson Show episode, Ben Platt said he had not realized his feelings for Galvin for many years.

We've been together a year-and-a-half now. We were friends for five years and right before the pandemic, we finally decided to really give it a shot. We kind of skated around it for a long time.

In an interview with media outlet Out Magazine, Ben Platt revealed that his boyfriend, Galvin helped him get over his "fear and apprehension" about reprising the role of Evan Hansen for his upcoming film.

Edited by Danyal Arabi