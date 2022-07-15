Tirany Savage death: Four family members left dead in apparent murder-suicide weeks after judge denies protection order to woman

Tirany Savage, a Michigan native, and three of her family members died in an apparent murder-suicide after she was denied a protection order against her husband.

Other than the 35-year-old Tirany, the deceased included her 13-year-old son Dayton Cowdrey and her 35-year-old husband, Bo Eugene Savage. The Roscommon County Sheriff's Department also said that the fourth victim was Tirany's mother, 58-year-old, Kim Lynnette Ebright.

Tirany Savage alleged her husband Bo threatened to kill or physically harm her

On Sunday, July 10, at around 3:30 am, sheriff's deputies were called to a residence in Houghton Lake. Authorities were called after two individuals reported having discovered 4 dead inside the property.

The report suggests that all four appear to have died from gunshot wounds. The incident is being looked into as a murder-suicide. The deceased were residents of the house where their bodies were found.

Authorities described the crime as a "horrific and senseless tragedy."

There was no confirmation that anyone else was involved in the incident, but deputies believe there is no public danger. Officials have not yet identified the shooter amongst the four.

Undersheriff Ben Lowe said in a statement:

"There is still an extensive amount of investigation to be done in this case. It would not be prudent to comment on those issues until investigation is complete and evidence has been processed."

About the protection order and why it was filed

On June 24, Tirany Savage submitted a Personal Protection Order against Bo through the 34th Circuit Court in Michigan. However, on June 27, Judge Troy B. Daniel denied the request, stating that there was "insufficient evidence."

Shannon Watts @shannonrwatts Days after Tirany Lee Savage’s personal protection order was denied in Michigan due to “insufficient evidence,” her husband shot and killed her, her son and her mother. She wrote in her filing: “He recently purchased a firearm and that is concerning to me.” people.com/crime/4-dead-i… Days after Tirany Lee Savage’s personal protection order was denied in Michigan due to “insufficient evidence,” her husband shot and killed her, her son and her mother. She wrote in her filing: “He recently purchased a firearm and that is concerning to me.”people.com/crime/4-dead-i… https://t.co/7eeWz1iLih

It is still uncertain whether Tirany objected to the decision. However, the 35-year-old provided justification to have filed for a Personal Protection Order. She alleged that her husband was having an affair and wrote:

"I asked him to be civil for a divorce and asked him to leave house and he refuses. I left and have been getting texts accusing me of being with other people and he has now been texting my friends threatening them because he thinks they told me me to leave him. He is slamming things around the house and calling me names, telling me he won't leave and he wants money.

Tirany Savage also alleged that Bo had mental health issues and had stopped taking his medications. She added that he had recently purchased a firearm and kept saying he was going to blow his brain out. Tirany revealed that she did not want to jeopardize her or her son's safety. In the petition, she said that Bo was threatening to murder or hurt her.

In his letter rejecting Tirany's plea, Daniel wrote,

"Lack of sufficient proof of an immediate and irreparable harm, loss, or damage. In a divorce dispute, the petitioner may ask for a restraining order."

Three days prior to her passing on July 7, Tirany Savage and Bo filed for divorce. According to the sheriff's office, investigations remain ongoing.

