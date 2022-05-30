How many kids does Sirdarius Rashod (Deputy B) have? Dancing with Myself contestant’s family and profession explored

Police officer Sirdarius Rashod aka Deputy B, is all set to copy the moves of the judges on Dancing with Myself. Father of 4 kids, Sirdarius Rashod, became a social media sensation after his TikTok videos went viral.

Dancing with Myself will air on May 31, 2022, at 10/9c on NBC with celebrity creators Shakira, Nick Jonas, and Liza Koshy.

They will design a series of dance challenges for the contestants to perform, and the studio audience will decide who nailed the move to the tee before announcing the best dancer of the night.

All about Dancing with Myself contestant Sirdarius Rashod

An Atlanta, GA native, Deputy Sirdarius “Rashod” Benton is a content creator and actor. After joining college, he joined the military, and after that, he joined the police force. Sirdarius is famously known as “Deputy B, The Deputy of The Streets” among his fans.

Due to his viral dance videos that have made millions of people laugh, he is also called “The Dancing Cop” and “The Funny Cop”. His first video that went viral and garnered lots of attention was Drake’s In My Feelings, also known as the Kiki Challenge.

Since then, Deputy B has danced to the tunes of Level up by Ciara, Beyonce’s Before I Let Go, and Blanco Brown’s The Git Up. His video on The Git Up Challenge got him worldwide recognition as it was shared by the artist of the song and various celebrities on social media.

His other video on Chris Brown’s Go Crazy got three million views and was also shared by various celebrities. Deputy B makes videos for “Making a difference through laughter, smiles, inspiration, and dance!”

Speaking about why he started making videos, he told VoyageATL:

“Deputy B felt the need to make these videos because he truly believes in wanting to build the community and law enforcement relationships back together. What better way than through music, dance, comedy, and inspiration? Everyone loves music, no matter the genre. Whether you hit moves on the dance floor or tap your feet and bob your head, music is fuel to the soul.”

Married to his beautiful wife, Brittany Benton, the couple are parents of four lovely kids – two girls and two twin boys along with a dog.

Deputy B has also appeared on several news stations in Atlanta, Florida, and other parts of the country. He even shared his story on two-morning radio shows, iHeartRadio and FM Radio.

The social media influencer also runs a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization entitled Step-by-Step Initiative, Inc., with a mission to empower individuals with one dance, one smile, and one laugh at a time. He even has his own radio show, P-Ave., "Positivity Avenue", on iHeart Radio & ATLTalks.com.

Watch the police officer breaking into new moves on Dancing with Myself on Tuesday on NBC. Dancing with Myself can also be viewed on NBC.com and Peacock a day after its network release.

