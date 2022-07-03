"Potential triple homicide": Three children found dead in Minnesota lake along with deceased mom 

After a day-long search in the Lake Vadnais area of Minnesota on July 1, 2022, police recovered the bodies of three children and their mother, all reported missing.

Around 10:00 a.m., Maplewood Police responded to a reported suicide in the city. At a news conference, Lt. Joe Steiner said that they had recovered the body of a dead man at the location. The cause of death, however, was still under investigation and thus undisclosed.

At around 4:00 p.m. on Friday, the police were informed of a possible suicide or murder at Lake Vadnais, just north of St. Paul, Minnesota. In what was being considered "in relation to" the suicide case from earlier, authorities promptly began searching for the bodies of three children and one adult woman. The bodies of two children were quickly recovered while the search continued for a missing third child, all under the age of five.

After an arduous and tense search spanning hours, the bodies of the third child and their mother were also recovered by the Minnesota Police.

A potential chain of homicides in Minnesota: Lake Vadnais case explored

The Maplewood suicide case, which was soon followed by what is being suspected to be the intentional drowning of three children and their mother, is considered part of a chain of homicides by the police. Authorities believe that the woman had left with her children, leaving the man behind in Maplewood.

According to Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher, the mother's vehicle was found at the scene, along with the children's shoes. He further said there was reason enough to believe the case would develop into a "potential triple homicide."

The search concluded in the late morning hours of Saturday after the four bodies of the missing mother and her children were recovered from the lake waters. Minnesota officials disclosed that the deceased children included two boys and one girl.

Ramsey County Sheriff's Office Undersheriff Mike Martin elaborated on the case by saying that all four bodies of the deceased were found near the lake's east shore. Sheriff Bob Fletcher has declared the search over. The tragic deaths of the entire family will be investigated as a triple homicide, stated Martin.

