WATCH: Video shows women wearing neon green leotards fighting in New York City subway

Two young girls were attacked and robbed by a gang of women wearing neon green leotards on the New York City Subway on Sunday, September 2, the New York Daily News reported.

A video captured by witnesses revealed an outlandish New york City subway fight between six women dressed in neon green bodysuits and two teens, who were reportedly celebrating one of the victim’s 19th birthday.

According to multiple reports, the bizarre incident reportedly unfolded on an N train in Times Square at around 2 am on Sunday.

Under the condition of anonymity, the mother of one of the victims told the New York Daily News that the altercation ensued when several women in green leotards bumped into her daughter and her friend on the train. In a statement to the outlet, she said:

“There were no words exchanged prior. In the police footage I’ve seen, you could see that my daughter and her friend were standing on the platform talking and laughing. They bumped my daughter and her friend like strong-armed them.”

Police mentioned that inside the train car, the two teens got into a contentious argument with the women in green bodysuits, which quickly escalated into a physical fight. During the fight, one of the victims was pushed around and the other girl was reportedly punched by the women, Pixi News reported.

According to the outlet, following the attack, the suspects robbed the victims and stole a cellphone, their wallets, and credit cards, among other personal items. Police said while seemingly shaken by the incident, that the victims didn’t require any medical assistance.

The mother of the victim said her daughter had to get chest X-rays and CAT scans following the attack at the New York City subway station

Enraged by the attack on her daughter, the mother of one of the victims told the New York Daily News that her daughter was attacked while visiting her family in New York City. The victim was reportedly on break from college in Florida.

The mother of the victim said that to rule out any significant damage engendered during the attack, her daughter had to get chest X-rays and CAT scans as she was experiencing agonizing pain while breathing.

She added that witnesses at the scene remained indifferent while the teens were being attacked in the New York City subway station.

Furious about the passengers' apathy in the subway car, the victim's mother expressed her disappointment over their actions.

In a statement to the New York Daily News, she said:

“They video instead of calling 911. It’s so disturbing for me as my mother that this is the world we live in.”

Video posted on Reddit shows two teens getting repeatedly kicked and punched by the suspects

A video posted on Reddit captured the moment the victim was repeatedly pushed around on the train by one of the assailants. During the attack, the suspect spin-kicked the victim, then slammed her to the side of the subway car, and then dropped her to the floor.

An appalled witness to the attack can be heard saying, “Are y’all kidding me, I’m getting off.” Amused by the incident, Reddit users reacted to the video that’s been viewed thousands of times.

Authorities are yet to apprehend the suspects in the green leotards. New York City Police said that they are still investigating the incident.

