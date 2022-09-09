WATCH: Video shows Bronx mugger tackling man to a fruit stand

On August 29, a suspected mugger was recorded on surveillance cameras assaulting and robbing a 42-year-old in the Bronx.

The robbery took place at 10:50 am in Fordham Heights. In the video, the victim, whose name has not yet been released, can be seen getting off his motorcycle before the suspect allegedly tries to steal his ride. A brief altercation ensued, with the suspect tackling the victim into a fruit stand before punching him several times.

The New York Post reported that the suspect stole the victim's helmet, sneakers, and motorcycle keys, but was unable to steal the motorcycle. He then fled the scene.

The incident, which took place in broad daylight, has concerning implications for street crime in the city. As of September 9, the suspect has not been identified. The case remains under investigation.

Concerns about rising crime in the Bronx

As per the Gothamist, the Bronx is one of the New York neighborhoods with the highest crime rates. Authorities reported that in 2021, crime in the area saw a 10% rise. The NY Daily News reported that the rest of the city has not fared much better, noting a 31% rise in crime in New York this year.

Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 @AndrewYang Had a fantastic time talking to people in the Bronx about how we’re going to bring our city back better than ever. From addressing rising crime to expanding access to mental health care, voters in the Bronx are ready for a new era of NYC. Had a fantastic time talking to people in the Bronx about how we’re going to bring our city back better than ever. From addressing rising crime to expanding access to mental health care, voters in the Bronx are ready for a new era of NYC. https://t.co/GoYualpX4j

The New York Post reported that as of August of this year, the borough had already seen 83 murders, accounting for one-third of the murders in New York.

In an interview with the Gothamist, Bronx resident Misty Jimenez described her experiences living among urban violence.

She said:

"Usually when you see people in this area arguing, you know something's gonna pop off, automatically. Before you know it, the cops be over here, then the ambulances."

Jimenez explained that if the area is to see true change, the Mayor needed to engage with the neighborhood directly to see the day-to-day issues residents face.

“I just want the mayor to... put themselves in our shoes and just come out to the neighborhoods. You got to go where there's low-income buildings, projects; those are places that you really need to go and look out.”

Jim Sciutto @jimsciutto We joined officers from @NYPD46Pct on patrol overnight in the South Bronx - one of the busiest precincts in NY. Story to come and a chat with @CommissBratton today about rising crime around the country. We joined officers from @NYPD46Pct on patrol overnight in the South Bronx - one of the busiest precincts in NY. Story to come and a chat with @CommissBratton today about rising crime around the country. https://t.co/54ye4B922T

Michael Alcazar, a retired NYPD officer turned adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, claimed that a lot of the violence in the borough was due to gang-related activity.

He said:

“The Bronx looks like Brazil with out-of-control Favela-style gangs, drive-by shootings, two- man robbery teams on mopeds, emboldened the bad guys.”

Keechant Sewell, the Police Commissioner for New York, described the rising crime rates in an official press release.

Sewell said:

“Everyone who lives, works and visits here deserves to be safe, and the members of the NYPD will tolerate nothing less."

C-Ro @CROMAN_ For the past year & change I've been reading about the crime rate in the bronx and how its been rising at a very swift pace. For the past year & change I've been reading about the crime rate in the bronx and how its been rising at a very swift pace.

Sewell stated that in order to see improvements, they need cooperation from the public in tackling street crime and gang-related violence.

