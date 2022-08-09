WATCH: Surveillance footage shows robbers stealing $2 million valuables from Rocco's Jewelry store in Bronx

Four robbers broke into a Rocco's Jewelry Store in the Bronx area of New York on Friday, August 5, 2022, afternoon at around 2:30 p.m. and stole jewelry and merchandise worth $2.15 million.

The robbery was caught on the surveillance camera installed in the store and has since gone viral on Twitter.

Initially, a man can be seen in the video footage standing at the entrance door of the jewelry store, located in a major Bronx avenue near Fordham University and the New York Botanical Garden.

The man waits at the door before he is allowed inside by a store employee. Three more men, each wearing black masks, rush into the store as soon as the door is opened.

The robbers then quickly grab the jewels and merchandise from the shelves off the desk's display cases, breaking it down with hammers before they stuff the possessions into their bags.

All of this took place in less than a minute, indicating that robbers knew the store well and had carefully planned every step.

A witness present at the scene told the press:

"They came in, boom boom boom, in and out and gone."

Another man commented:

"Unfortunate. I'm sorry this happened to them. Unfortunate even though it's probably insured, but this type of stuff happens."

Bronx has experienced a string of similar incidents in the recent past

Just in May of this year, a similar incident happened in an M & NP Jewelers store on White Plains Rd. where a man in a black hoodie broke into the store by breaking it with a hammer.

The suspect broke a plate glass window and handed the jewels to a companion holding a bag after grabbing as much as he could through a fracture in the glass.

Six burglars broke into Dorian's Jewelry in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, on Fifth Avenue and 55th Street the next day. The robbers broke the front window with sledgehammers and a pick axe before stealing more than $187,000 in gold jewelry. The robbers fled in a comparable BMW vehicle and a black Honda Accord.

Bronx authorities believe the gang involved in the new incident is the same.The gang have been described by the NYPD as all African-Americans in their 20s. After looting the store, they ran away on foot without causing any hurt to anyone.

Crime Stoppers is providing a reward of up to $3,500 for information resulting in any arrests and indictments in the case.

