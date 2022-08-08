4 things to know about Buenos Aires Bank Heist

Netflix is back again with a true-crime documentary titled Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist, which will breakdown the notorious 2006 Buenos Aires bank heist.

The official synopsis of the documentary on Netflix states:

''Through candid interviews, the perpetrators of Argentina's most notorious bank detail how — and why — they carried out the radical 2006 operation.''

In January 2006, a group of criminals robbed a bank in Argentina's Buenos Aires and held more than 20 people hostage. However, there's more to the story. Ahead of the documentary's premiere on Wednesday, let's look at four crucial things to know about the infamous Buenos Aires bank heist.

From planning to capture, 4 crucial moments that defined the Buenos Aires bank heist

1) Building the tunnel

The culprits had reportedly been planning the Buenos Aires bank heist for two years, according to Oxygen Media. The entire heist was masterminded by a man named Fernando Araujo, who came up with the idea of building a tunnel into the bank. A major part of the planning and finance reportedly went into building the tunnel for the heist. The tunnel, according to Oxygen Media, was built by Sebastián García Bolster.

2) A plan to deceive the police

According to Oxygen Media, some time before the heist, a man named Julián Zalloecheverría was contacted by his friend Beto de la Torre to join an infamous gang of bank robbers known as Super Bandas. The gang's plan was to rob the Banco Rio branch in Argentina. The group aimed to deceive the police by breaking into the bank from the front door and holding people inside hostage while other members would enter the tunnel they'd built to steal money and other valuables from the bank's safe deposits.

3) The execution

The gang proceeded with their plan as some members went in with fake weapons, holding people hostage to turn the police's attention away from the actual robbery happening in the basement. As per Oxygen Media, the crew had decided to complete the heist within two hours. After taking money, jewelry, and other valuables, the thieves exited the tunnel while Julián Zalloecheverría waited outside with a vehicle for the gang to escape.

The crew reportedly stole almost $20 million and left a note that read (obtained via Oxygen):

''Without weapons or grudges, it’s just money not love.''

The police began their investigation into the Buenos Aires bank heist but couldn't come up with any solid leads for the next several weeks.

4) The Capture

In a brutally ironic twist, Beto de la Torre was unexpectedly caught a month after the heist with his girlfriend. According to GQ, Torre's wife, who'd found out that Torre had been cheating on her, informed the police about his role in the Buenos Aires bank heist. Torre's wife, according to GQ, identified several other members of the gang. The police eventually arrested Araujo, Bolster, Luis Mario Vitette, Zalloecheverría, along with Beto. There were two others involved in the heist who were never charged and the money stolen was reportedly never recovered by the police.

Don't forget to catch Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist on Netflix on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

