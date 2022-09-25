What happened to Jim Matthews? Beloved Michigan journalist killed in attempted murder-suicide

A murder-suicide attempt at a Detroit news radio host and Michigan journalist Jim Matthews' home resulted in his death and the serious injuries of four additional individuals.

Reportedly, the murder took place at his home in the 33000 block of Bayview residence in Chestfield Township. Jim Matthews, a 57-year-old night anchor of WWJ-AM, was murdered in the incident. His girlfriend, 35, and his two children, aged 5 and 10 were left gravely injured in the attack and were rushed to the hospital.

The murder accused also tried to allegedly kill himself, however, he failed.

The radio station released a statement, mentioning:

"He was a consummate professional and was dedicated to WWJ and the broadcasting industry. He loved delivering the latest news to his listeners. There have been many tears shed in our newsroom this afternoon. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jim’s family and friends."

His brother, Joe Nicolai, said:

“He was so excited when he got that job. I was so excited and happy for him when he got into WWJ. Since he was a little kid, he wanted to be a DJ.”

Attack leaves Michigan Journalist Jim Matthews' family injured

Township Public Safety Director Brian Bassett told sources that the authorities responded to an emergency 911 call at a home in Chestfield Township at mid-day on Saturday, September 24.

Reportedly, an unknown driver stopped by and helped Jim Matthews' girlfriend escape with the 5-year-old girl. That person, according to him, made the 911 call.

According to Bassett, the woman had stab wounds. He also acknowledged that the little girl was hurt, but did not provide further details.

WWJ 950 @WWJ950 A statement from WWJ on the tragic loss of our overnight anchor, Jim Matthews. A statement from WWJ on the tragic loss of our overnight anchor, Jim Matthews. https://t.co/qlsRv5Ukp9

Later, during an investigation at his residence, authorities found Jim Matthews dead. They also discovered that his 10-year-old boy was allegedly shackled and harmed by blunt force trauma in a closet.

Additionally, the murder suspect was found in the basement with self-inflicted wounds and it is reported that he attempted to kill himself.

Bassett said in a statement:

“Our investigation has determined this is an isolated tragedy that does not present a danger to our community at this time. The Chesterfield Public Safety Department will not rest until we have received justice for our victims.”

Assistant Prosecutor Steve Fox said:

“This is obviously a very tragic and difficult situation.”

Based on sources, hours prior to the frightening attack, the alleged killer, who was a frequent guest at Matthews' house, was originally invited inside. However, an investigation is still being conducted to find out the motive behind the attack.

