P Nation issues statement after construction worker falls to his death during PSY's 'Summer Swag' concert

PSY’s founded agency P Nation issued a statement saying that on July 31 a construction worker fell to his death while working on the site of PSY’s Summer Swag concert series. On August 1, 2022, a Korean media outlet reported that a construction worker passed away due to his injuries from a fall at the Gangneung Stadium in Gangwon-do, South Korea.

According to reports, the construction worker was a Mongolian man in his twenties. He suffered injuries after falling from a height of 15 meters, which is five stories tall, while working on the set of PSY’s concert.

The worker was reportedly taking down the lights used in the concert at the time of the incident.

KBS Korea 24 @KBSKorea24 #흠뻑쇼 #추락사 Meanwhile, a Mongolian man in his 20s has died while dismantling the stage of singer #Psy ’s annual concert #SummerSwag on Sunday. The man fell 15 meters to his death while taking down a lighting tower at Gangneung Stadium in Gangwon Province. #싸이 Meanwhile, a Mongolian man in his 20s has died while dismantling the stage of singer #Psy’s annual concert #SummerSwag on Sunday. The man fell 15 meters to his death while taking down a lighting tower at Gangneung Stadium in Gangwon Province. #싸이 #흠뻑쇼 #추락사

The man was working via an outsourced agency and was taken to hospital while suffering from cardiac arrest but was later declared dead. As per the reports, the reason for the worker’s fall could be rain as well.

The concert took place on July 30, 2022, at the stadium.

PSY’s agency P Nation sent condolences for the construction worker

The agency issued a statement expressing the incident and also sent its condolences to the construction worker and his family,

“We express our sincerest condolences to the worker who passed away following a sudden accident. We also send our deepest condolences to the surviving family.”

P Nation also expressed that for future shows, they will do their best to create measures to prevent any such accident from happening. The agency will also help take care of the deceased’s funeral. They added that the incident has affected them greatly, as they know the work and effort that goes on behind the scenes.

The That That singer’s Summer Swag concert series was controversial from the beginning. It was reported that PSY's summer concert required 300 tons of drinking water per show, despite the fact that the country was experiencing a drought at the time.

The controversy began when the K-pop star announced in June that his Summer Swag concert series is known for splashing people with water after the performance. The concert returned this year after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

South Korea is currently facing an increased number of cases of COVID-19 with the daily count surpassing 100,000.

The singer’s Summer Swag concert will be completed this month. It will reportedly undergo an investigation from South Korea’s Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters due to the spread of COVID-19 during the concerts.

As the headquarters expressed last week, they received many reports from people who tested positive for COVID-19 following the concert. Wet masks could be the reason for the spread of COVID.

So earlier in June, quarantine officials even advised the concert organizers not to hold concerts or shows that could involve the audience getting wet.

