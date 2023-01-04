What did Malachi Love-Robinson do? Fake teen doctor goes back to jail in new scam 

Palm Beach County-native, Malachi Love-Robinson is returning to prison after pleading guilty to stealing over $10,000 from his employer. This comes after he infamously impersonated a doctor to defraud patients.

As per court documents, the 25-year-old was sentenced to over 28 months in prison after pleading guilty to organized scheme to defraud and grand theft.

It was revealed that in 2020, Malachi Love-Robinson was working for the United States of Freight, where he asked customers to pay directly to an account by using Venmo or Paypal that was registered under his name instead of asking customers to pay to an account administered by the company.

Dan O’Sullivan, the owner of the United States of Freight, discovered Malachi Love-Robinson’s antics as he contacted customers for payments.

According to text messages that were obtained by the court, the serial grifter admitted to taking the payments directly into his account after O’Sullivan confronted him. In one message, Love-Robinson wrote:

“I swear I wasn’t thinking and I will make it right. I get these compulsive stages and do things without thinking.”

On Thursday, Circuit Judge Howard Coates made Malachi Love-Robinson’s sentence concurrent. He has also been ordered $10,129 in reinstitution and two years of probation.

Malachi Love-Robinson impersonated a doctor

The fraudster made headlines in 2016 after gaining traction for opening The New Birth New Life Medical Center, where he practiced without a medical license when he was just 18 years old. He was practicing under the moniker of “Dr. Love.”

It was uncovered that Love-Robinson stole money from an 86-year-old patient during house calls. He was reportedly selling her vitamins and as her condition worsened, she called an ambulance to take her to the hospital. He managed to persuade the patient to leave her keys and wallet behind by telling her that he would lock up the house for her. He proceeded to steal $2,794 and another $3,494 she paid him for the doctor’s visits and vitamins.

In Stafford County, Virginia, Malachi Love-Robinson was arrested after trying to buy a Jaguar worth $35,000 with the help of an elderly co-signer without her knowledge. It was since discovered that the woman was his godmother and that he attempted to use her social security number on the loan without her knowledge.

He also stole over $20,000 from a Palm Beach County patient who he was allegedly treating since 2015.

For his crime of impersonating a doctor and practicing medicine without a license and theft, he was sentenced to serve 3.5 years in prison. However, Love-Robinson was credited with spending 483 days spent in jail. He was then released from prison in 2019.

In a Good Morning America interview, a few days after his release, Love-Robinson stated that he was never a doctor. He said:

“There are many types of degrees out there that just because someone has the title doctor in front of their name does not necessarily imply MD.”

Malachi Love Robinson’s latest arrest comes just 15 months after he completed a nearly 21-month sentencing from practicing medicine illegally.

