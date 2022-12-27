Who is Dr Bolek Payan? Michigan doctor last seen at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital missing for over 5 days

Police search is intensifying for a Michigan doctor. As per the investigation, Dr. Bolek Payan was last seen leaving Henry Ford Jackson Hospital on Thursday, December 22. This makes it five days since he went missing.

Dr. Bolek Payan, a psychiatrist at the Henry Ford Hospital in Michigan, has not had any contact with his family, friends, or other staff at the hospital. Furthermore, the police have also found his vehicle at home in Leoni Township.

The same has been published on social media, where the Blackman-Leoni Public Safety officials stated:

“Missing Person: Dr. Bolek Payan was last seen on 12/22/22 leaving Henry Ford Jackson Hospital. His vehicle was found at his residence in Leoni Township, but he has had no contact with his employer, family or friends. If you have seen or had contact with Dr. Payan, please contact Detective Mike Villarreal or Detective Sergeant Bob Shrock at (517) 788-4223.”

Dr. Bolek Payan, the missing Michigan doctor, has certification from American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology

The missing doctor from Michigan, who works as a psychiatrist at Henry Ford Allegiance Health, is a board-certified psychiatrist who has done his formal education in medicine from the Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine at Midwestern University. Having completed his degree in 2017, he currently has an MI State License that is valid till 2023.

Furthermore, he also has a certification in Psychiatry from the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. He completed both his internship and residency at Henry Ford Allegiance Health, Michigan, in 2020 and 2021.

As per his bio on the Henry Ford Health page, the Michigan doctor knows two languages, English and Polish.

Coworkers, staff, and netizens come together to find Dr. Bolek Payan as many offer suggestions on how to find the missing doctor

Since the time he’s been missing, the authorities have been questioning the staff, family members and neighbors. Ahmed Teebi, a doctor with the same Michigan hospital, tweeted and said:

“Our friend & former co-resident Dr. Bolek Payan is MISSING. Last seen on 12/22 leaving Henry Ford Hospital in Jackson, MI. His vehicle was found at his residence, but he had no contact with his employer, family or friends. Keep his family in prayers.”

Since then, the wishes of people on social media have been pouring in.

Those working at the same Michigan hospital have been spreading awareness about the same by tweeting:

“One of the doctors where I work is missing. He hasn't been seen since leaving the hospital on the 22nd. His car is at his home and his family hasn't heard from him. He's a psychiatrist. Dr. Bolek Payan”

Furthermore, many on Facebook are also sharing their views and suggestions. While some claimed that he might be frozen somewhere near his house, others suggested that the authorities could talk to his patients and search the cameras.

At the same time, one user suggested that authorities should check the hospital as well since HIPAA does not allow the police to enter hospitals for checking. The comment read:

“I feel like he checked himself in and that's why it seems like the cops aren't looking. because of the HIPAA LAWS, they can't say if he's in the hospital. My stepson has autism and had a breakdown while at work. We wouldn't be able to find him if it wasn't for his boss at work didn't reach out to us. we gone through this so many times, hospital's will say "we don't have anyone here with that name.””

The police have also requested the help of the citizens. They have asked people to report to Blackman-Leoni Public Safety at 517-788-4223 if anyone gets to know anything about the missing doctor.

