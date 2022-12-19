What did Matthew Luckhurst do? Police officer fired for giving feces sandwich to homeless person

A Texas police officer, Matthew Luckhurst, who was fired in 2016 for giving a homeless man a feces sandwich, has once again been fired from his role. The Mayor of the current police department that the officer was working for is said to be flooded with several complaints as people were outraged that the officer found employment.
The San Antonio Police Chief, William McManus, spoke about the feces incident in 2018 and said that it was a disgrace to the department and to the badge. He added that it was embarrassing that someone would go ahead and do something like what Matthew did.
Due to the several calls, emails, and messages against the officer, the department has now decided to “release him from employment.”
City manager, Andy Joslin, will implement stricter hiring policies for all Floresville police departments
KSAT, the local media outlet, reported that Matthew Luckhurst was employed by the Texas force just a few months after he was released from the San Antonio Police Department. However, as soon as it came to people’s knowledge that the officer who served feces was re-employed, calls and emails started flooding the police department.
KSAT reported that the cop was given the same legal authority as any law enforcement officer as he was designated as a reserve officer. However, the mayor then released a statement, clarifying that Matthew Luckhurst has now been fired. The mayor said that Luckhurst was fired on December 13, 2022, and added:
"Our city manager, Andy Joslin, is implementing stricter hiring policies for all city of Floresville employees.”
The backlash came after a disturbing incident where Luckhurst tried to feed a homeless man human feces. He smeared the same between two slices of bread and made it like a sandwich. Calling his actions “vile and disgusting,” the San Antonio Police Department official at the time reported:
“He had picked up some feces, placed it in a slice of bread, and put it in a Styrofoam container next to the homeless man.”
Netizens also took to social media to express their concerns and feelings about Luckhurst.
Netizens lash out at Texas Police for re-hiring Matthew after serving human feces to a homeless man
It is rightly said that word spreads around fast on social media. This has become one of the reasons Matthew was terminated from the Texas Police Department. Apart from all the calls, emails, and texts that the police department received, netizens expressed their outrage on social media when they heard that Luckhurst was rehired as a cop.
While some wondered why Luckhurst wasn't arrested for trying to harm the homeless person, others said that he should have had his badge revoked.
Some experts are pointing out that there was a serious loophole in the department, which became the key reason why Matthew was rehired by another police force. Additionally, there have been common estimates that suggest that two-thirds of fired San Antonio cops have been allowed to return to their jobs because of arbitration clauses in their contracts.