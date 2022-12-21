Where was Tanner Hoang last seen? Search for missing Texas A&M student continues 

The search for the missing Texas A&M student continues as the College Station police now claim that Tanner Hoang, 22, was last seen on Friday at around 11 am on Colgate Drive near Highway 6 and Wolf Pen Creek Park. Local police officials claimed that evidence suggested that the boy left the area in a silver car.

Furthermore, the youngster's family, who is from Flower Mound, Texas, revealed that they were in town to attend Tanner Hoang’s graduation ceremony but he went missing just before meeting them for lunch. University officials also stated that the student did not attend the graduation ceremony.

Several “missing” posts describe the boy as a 22-year-old, 6 ft., and 175lbs man with brown hair and brown eyes.

Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley @AANBVTX #MissingPerson @CSTXPolice is seeking information on 22 year old Tanner Hoang who was reported missing. He has not been seen since Friday December 16, 2022 and may be in a 2009 Lexus with TX LP BS2C737 #MissingPerson @CSTXPolice is seeking information on 22 year old Tanner Hoang who was reported missing. He has not been seen since Friday December 16, 2022 and may be in a 2009 Lexus with TX LP BS2C737 https://t.co/KwiJdq6T9o

Father of missing Texas student claims that his debit card was used at a gas station in Caldwell, at noon

The Department of Public Safety claims that they have obtained video footage of Tanner Hoang leaving the gas station Caldwell and heading west on Highway 21. The same was clarified by the student's father, who stated that his debit card was used at the same station at around noon, which is one hour after was last seen around Colgate Drive.

Additionally, the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley claimed that the student might be in a silver 2009 Lexus with the Texas license plate BS2C737. A few community members, including Hoang's family and friends, have started a Facebook page, “Finding Tanner Hoang” with almost 6,000 members actively posting to offer their help.

Rose @901Lulu BOLO Texas. Tanner Hoang is missing. His family came into town to watch him graduate and he disappeared. I believe he might be having a mental health crisis. It is very important to find him. Please share. #MissingPerson BOLO Texas. Tanner Hoang is missing. His family came into town to watch him graduate and he disappeared. I believe he might be having a mental health crisis. It is very important to find him. Please share. #MissingPerson https://t.co/h2i9Z5CpWc

The group has people offering a helping hand to scan various areas in search of the boy. A lot of people have also been sharing leads that can help with the timeline of the case.

The group also includes Tanner’s closest friends. His roommate, Kai Graf, stated that the Texas boy never left any clues about his whereabouts.

Graf said:

“Tanner did not show any signs of trouble before he left. We played a round of golf together on Thursday before he left and rode in the golf cart together for 5 hours and then went to a white elephant party where we laughed and played games until midnight. He did not give us any clues where he could’ve gone before Friday. Tanner could reach many places around Texas so we are trying to expand his search.”

Kai Graf, the missing boy's roommate shares details of their last meeting together. (Image via Facebook/Kai Graf)

Many in the group have been sharing regular updates and have been asking friends for information regarding Tanner's whereabouts. Individuals have also shared minute-to-minute updates on what’s been going on and what the police are doing to find the boy.

The group members are also sharing their concerns about the youngster, and spreading awareness about the case.

Individuals with any information about Tanner Hoang are requested to contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

Poll : 0 votes