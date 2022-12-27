Doctor Who is all set to return with three 2023 special episodes in Ireland and the United Kingdom, exclusively on BBC One, in November 2023 to celebrate the show's 60th anniversary. The special episodes will also be available on Disney+.

On Sunday, December 25, 2022, Doctor Who launched the official teaser trailer for the 60th anniversary specials on Twitter. The teaser trailer shows David Tennant returning as the Fourteenth Doctor, while Catherine Tate will also return as Donna Noble.

The trailer also teased some glimpses of actor Neil Patrick Harris as a villain in the specials. Fans took to Twitter to share their excitement about Neil Patrick Harris joining the cast of the Doctor Who 2023 specials.

Twitter is exploding as fans react to Neil Patrick Harris' appearance in the new Doctor Who 2023 specials' teaser trailer

Fans have been buzzing with anticipation to witness how the upcoming special episodes will unfold and what they will bring to the table, even since the BBC announced the series' return in 2023. Fans have become even more thrilled after finding out that Neil Patrick Harris will also be a significant part of the 2023 specials.

By the looks of the fans' tweets, it is pretty evident that fans believe that Neil Patrick Harris is the perfect fit to play a villain in the long-running sci-fi television program. Although the teaser trailer has shown glimpses of the popular actor as a villain, the exact character he will be playing remains undisclosed.

The Doctor Who 2023 specials will also see Ncuti Gatwa appear as the incoming Fifteenth Doctor. Russell T Davies has served as the writer for the specials, with Rachel Talalay, Tom Kingsley, and Chanya Button as directors.

Neil Patrick Harris made his debut in the 1988 movie Clara's Heart

Primetime Emmy Award-winning American singer, actor, writer, television host, and producer Neil Patrick Harris first stepped into the world of acting with the role of David Hart in the 1988 movie Clara's Heart. The next year, he was cast as the titular character of Doogie Howser, M.D., a child prodigy doctor. The role earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

Over the years, the actor has been a prominent part of many movies and TV series. However, Harris gained immense popularity after portraying the fan-favorite character Barney Stinson in the 2004–2015 popular sitcom How I Met Your Mother.

In addition to Barney Stinson's role in How I Met Your Mother, the 49-year-old actor is also best known for playing the roles of David in the 2000 movie The Next Best Thing, Desi Collings in the 2014 movie Gone Girl, and Count Olaf in the 2017–2019 TV series A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Neil Patrick Harris has also been a part of several other notable movies, TV series, shows, and TV movies, including F Is for Family, A Family Torn Apart, Stark Raving Mad, Spider-Man: The New Animated Series, Will & Grace, Genius Junior, Capitol Critters, Downsizing, 8-Bit Christmas, The Golden Blaze, The Matrix Resurrections, and more.

Doctor Who 2023 specials will be released in November 2023, on BBC One and Disney +.

