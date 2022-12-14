How old are the original National Treasure cast members and where are they now?

National Treasure, the classic action-adventure heist movie, made its debut in theaters in 2004. 18 years later, a highly intriguing sequel series of the much-celebrated franchise, titled National Treasure: Edge of History, is all set to arrive on the popular streaming platform Disney +, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 3.01 am Eastern Time (ET).

Cormac Wibberley and Marianne Wibberley are the creators of the brand new, exhilarating action-adventure Disney + series. Meanwhile, Mira Nair, Jerry Bruckheimer, KristieAnne Reed, Cormac Wibberley, Jonathan Littman, Marianne Wibberley, Jon Turteltaub, and Rick Muirragui have acted as executive producers for the series.

Take a closer look at the official trailer for National Treasure: Edge of History here:

Ever since the official trailer for the series was released by Disney Plus, fans of the popular franchise have been eagerly waiting to find out how the series unfolds.

As the much-anticipated series premieres on Disney Plus, let's explore the age and whereabouts of the original lead cast members of the fan-favorite action-adventure movie, National Treasure.

Take a closer look at the lead cast list for the original 2004 movie, National Treasure

1) Nicolas Cage as Benjamin Franklin Gates

Academy Award-winning beloved American actor Nicolas Cage, who played the lead role of Benjamin Franklin Gates in the original 2004 movie, National Treasure, is currently 58 years old.

Over his impressive career spanning decades, Nicolas Cage has been a part of several notable movies, such as Leaving Las Vegas, The Boy in Blue, Raising Arizona, Never on Tuesday, Honeymoon in Vegas, It Could Happen to You, Kiss of Death, The Family Man, Christmas Carol: The Movie, The Wicker Man, and Color Out of Space.

The actor is all set to play the pivotal role of Colton Briggs in the upcoming 2023 movie The Old Way and Count Dracula in another 2023 movie, Renfield.

2) Diane Kruger as Dr. Abigail Chase

The highly acclaimed German-American actress Diane Kruger, who portrayed the pivotal character of Dr. Abigail Chase in 2004's National Treasure, is currently 46 years old.

The actress has been a part of a number of noteworthy movies, entailing Michel Vaillant, Wicker Park, Troy, Not For, or Against (Quite the Contrary), Goodbye Bafana, National Treasure: Book of Secrets, Inglourious Basterds, and All That Divides Us, among others.

Diane Kruger will be seen playing the iconic role of Marlene Dietrich in the upcoming 2023 TV series Marlene.

3) Sean Bean as Ian Howe

The renowned English actor Sean Bean, who played the role of Ian Howe in the 2004 original action-adventure movie, is currently 63 years of age.

The much-loved actor has been a part of several popular movies over his long acting career, including How to Get Ahead in Advertising, Black Beauty, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, Troy, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, and many more.

He gained even more popularity worldwide after playing the titular role of Eddard "Ned" Stark in the first season of Game of Thrones. The actor was last seen portraying the character Ian in the 2022 TV series Marriage.

4) Justin Bartha as Riley Poole

The highly promising American actor Justin Bartha, who portrayed the vital role of Riley Poole in National Treasure, is currently 44 years old.

Over the years, the actor has been a part of several well-known movies, including Gigli, Trust the Man, National Treasure: Book of Secrets, Failure to Launch, New York, I Love You, The Hangover Part II, The Hangover Part III, White Girl, Sorry for Your Loss and more.

Justin Bartha is all set to reprise his role as Riley Poole in the latest heist sequel series National Treasure: Edge of History.

5) Jon Voight as Patrick Henry Gates

Academy Award-nominated American actor Jon Voight, who played the significant character Patrick Henry Gates in the 2004 heist movie, National Treasure, is currently 83 years of age.

Jon Voight has been a significant part of several other noteworthy movies over the years, including Midnight Cowboy, Catch-22, The All-American Boy, End of the Game, Mission: Impossible, Enemy of the State, Zoolander, The Manchurian Candidate, National Treasure: Book of Secrets, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and several others.

In 2023, the actor will be seen playing the pivotal role of Viktor Novikov in the upcoming movie Reagan.

6) Harvey Keitel as Agent Peter Sadusky

The highly celebrated Hollywood veteran Harvey Keitel, who was seen playing the crucial role of Agent Peter Sadusky in the original action-adventure heist movie, is currently 83 years old.

Over his long and illustrious career, Harvey Keitel has been a pivotal part of several well-known movies, including Mean Streets, Buffalo Bill and the Indians, Taxi Driver, Bugsy, The Piano, Bad Lieutenant, Dangerous Game, Pulp Fiction, Ulysses' Gaze, Finding Graceland, U-571, The Grand Budapest Hotel and more.

The actor will be seen reprising his role as Agent Peter Sadusky in the brand new sequel series, National Treasure: Edge of History.

7) Christopher Plummer as John Adams Gates

The Academy Award-winning legendary Canadian actor Christopher Plummer, who essayed the role of John Adams Gates in the original National Treasure movie, has unfortunately passed away in 2021, at the age of 91.

Throughout length of his glorious career that spanned decades, the late actor Christopher Plummer had been a part of numerous notable movies, including The Sound of Music, Oedipus the King, The Royal Hunt of the Sun, Murder by Decree, Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, The Man Who Invented Christmas, Knives Out, and many more.

The iconic actor last played the voice role of Rizzo in the 2021 animated movie Heroes of the Golden Masks.

Don't forget to catch the sequel series National Treasure: Edge of History, airing on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 3:01 am ET, on Disney +.

