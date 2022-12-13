How many episodes are there in National Treasure: Edge of History? Disney+ show's release schedule explored

National Treasure: Edge of History, Disney+'s highly anticipated show, is set to hit the streaming platform on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. The show, which is a continuation of the iconic National Treasure franchise, features a total of 10 episodes. Here's a brief description of the first episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''22-year-old Jess Valenzuela’s life is turned upside down when she meets a mysterious stranger who holds a clue to an ancient treasure linked to her long- dead father.''

The description further reads,

''With the help of her friend Tasha, Jess uses her knack for puzzle-solving to try and crack the clue. But they both soon realize they’re in way over their heads when Billie—a ruthless black-market antiquities dealer—joins the hunt.''

The series stars Lisette Olivera as the protagonist and several prominent actors, including Catherine Zeta Jones and Lyndon Smith, playing supporting roles. National Treasure: Edge of History is helmed by Cormac Wibberley and Marianne Wibberley.

National Treasure: Edge of History release schedule explored

The first two episodes of National Treasure: Edge of History will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. After that, Disney+ will drop an episode every Wednesday until the finale on February 8, 2022, as per Showbiz CheatSheet:

Episode 1 - I'm a Ghost - December 14, 2022

Episode 2 - The Treasure Map - December 14, 2022

Episode 3 - Graceland Gambit - December 21, 2022

Episode 4 - Charlotte - December 28, 2022

Episode 5 - TBA - January 4, 2022

Episode 6 - TBA - January 11, 2022

Episode 7 - TBA - January 18, 2022

Episode 8 - TBA - January 25, 2022

Episode 9 - TBA - February 1, 2022

Episode 10 - TBA - February 8, 2022

The first episode is directed by legendary filmmaker Mira Nair, who's known for movies like Salaam Bombay!, The Namesake, and Mississippi Masala. It is written by Marianne Wibberley and Cormac Wibberley.

National Treasure: Edge of History cast and more details about the franchise

The show stars Lisette Olivera in the lead role, and she looks phenomenal in the movie's trailer, capturing the sense of intrigue, curiosity, and enthusiasm that defines her character. Fans can expect a thoroughly impressive performance from the star.

Lisette Olivera is best known for her performance in the role of Amy in Sean King O'Grady's 2021 flick We Need to Do Something. Other supporting cast members include Jake Austin Walker as Liam Sadusky, Lyndon Smith as FBI Agent Ross, Zuri Reed as Tasha Rivers, and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Billie Pearce, among others.

The franchise's first film, titled National Treasure, was released way back in 2004 and became a commercial success. Three years later, a sequel was released, titled National Treasure: Book of Secrets, and it turned out to be another massive box-office success.

The first two films featured Nicolas Cage in the lead role of Ben. The actor, however, reportedly won't be a part of the upcoming series.

You can watch National Treasure: Edge of History on Disney+ on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 3.01 am ET.

Poll : 0 votes