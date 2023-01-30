What happened to Kyair Thomas? Missing Ohio twin dies a month after Nalah Jackson kidnapping

Infant twins Kyair Thomas and Kason Thomas were allegedly abducted last month. Kyair was later found abandoned in Dayton International Airport’s parking lot, and Kason was found in Indianapolis.

Unfortunately, Kyair Thomas passed away over the weekend at his residence in Columbus. According to a spokesperson for the Columbus Division of Police, Kyair Thomas was reportedly not breathing. He was later pronounced dead at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

A month ago, Kyair and his twin brother Kason were abducted by a 24-year-old woman named Nalah Jackson. Jackson now faces kidnapping charges, both at the federal and local levels. Kyair’s family has asked for prayers and privacy after the tragic loss.

Ohio twin Kyair Thomas died after choking on milk

5-month-old twins Kason and Kyair Thomas were kidnapped by Nalah Jackson while their mother entered a Donatos restaurant on December 19, 2022. Authorities later found Kyair at Dayton International Airport, while Kason was still believed to be in Nalah’s custody. Kason Thomas was then found in Indianapolis outside of a Papa John’s pizza restaurant. An amber alert was also issued for the infants last month.

On Saturday, responding officers found Kyair not breathing at his residence on East Whittier Street. He was immediately rushed to Nationwide Children’s Hospital but was declared dead on Sunday. His family is heartbroken and shaken by the news of the twin infant’s demise.

As per Crime Online, Kyair’s grandmother LaFonda Thomas stated:

“Tonight, we are living a nightmare with the community for a second time in less than a month. I’m questioning God, ‘Lord why, Kyair?’ None of this seems real!”

LaFonda further added:

“I’m begging the community again to have some compassion and empathy while lifting up our family, Kason, and his mother Wilhemnia, LaChez, my son, and the twins’ father in prayer.”

Law & Crime reported that according to a family member the infants’ mother was feeding them and “there was an accident.” Wilma Booker, a family member, told WSYX:

“I am like in a state of shock for real. I literally, I really am. I am devastated. I’m hurt.”

The infant’s family mentioned that a feeding accident led to the infant's death. They mentioned that when the child began choking, they immediately called 911. When officials arrived at the house, they began doing chest compressions and CPR.

Wilma said:

“Momo [the twin’s mother’s nickname] was feeding the babies, and one of them [Kyair Thomas] started choking on the milk and that’s what happened. She immediately called 911, trying to do chest compression and CPR things to get the baby back at that time. It was just like an accident that happened from feeding the babies and that was it.”

Investigators have been gathering information regarding the infant’s death from the hospital. As has already been mentioned, the family has requested privacy to mourn the loss of little Kyair Thomas.

