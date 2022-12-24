Where was Kason Thomas found? Missing 5-month-old twin baby found safe by officials

Kason Thomas, the 5-month-old baby who was allegedly abducted by Nalah Jackson, was found safe and is reported to be in a healthy state. On Monday, December 19, 2022, 24-year-old Nalah stole the car in which twins Kason Thomas and Kyair Thomas were present.

An amber alert was also issued all over the state to find the twin brothers. Authorities found Kyair on Tuesday at the parking lot of Dayton International Airport. Police finally found the other twin, Kason Thomas, in Indianapolis on Thursday.

Kason was found in the car that Jackson allegedly stole on Monday. Police took the suspect into custody on the same day at around 2 pm local time. Authorities said that they had received several tips claiming Nalah was in Indianapolis.

Cole Daniel Behrens @Colebehr_report



"My tears have turned to joy," Fonda Thomas, his grandmother said. Family is celebrating in the parking lot of Lowe's of Whitehall after someone has in Indianapolis has located the vehicle with Kason Thomas, alive and well. Family heard from a first-person source"My tears have turned to joy," Fonda Thomas, his grandmother said. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Family is celebrating in the parking lot of Lowe's of Whitehall after someone has in Indianapolis has located the vehicle with Kason Thomas, alive and well. Family heard from a first-person source "My tears have turned to joy," Fonda Thomas, his grandmother said. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/vC1wS4NHDg

5-month-old Kason Thomas was found alive in Indianapolis, suspect was taken into custody

The tragic incident happened on Monday, December 19, when Nalah Jackson stole a car that was parked in front of a Donatos restaurant at about 9.45 pm local time. Twins Kyair and Kason Thomas were in the car’s backseat, while their mother, Wilhelmina Thomas, was inside the restaurant to collect an order. The mother reportedly was working as a Door Dash driver.

After coming out of the store, she noticed her car was missing, as were her twin babies. Kyair Thomas was found abandoned in Dayton International Airport’s parking lot by a passerby. However, the police had no idea about the other twin brother, Kason Thomas. In a press conference, authorities were seen pleading with Nalah to bring Kason back. They said,

“Nalah Jackson, I plead to you, please return Kason Thomas. We are begging you to please return Kason. We can even pick him up. Bringing him home safely is our number one priority.”

Brook Harless @brook_harless Kason Thomas, the abducted baby from Columbus was found alive in Indianapolis! He was found alone & cold in the stolen Honda outside of a Papa John’s. Kason is being transported to a local hospital just as a precaution to be checked out. Nalah Jackson had been arrested earlier. Kason Thomas, the abducted baby from Columbus was found alive in Indianapolis! He was found alone & cold in the stolen Honda outside of a Papa John’s. Kason is being transported to a local hospital just as a precaution to be checked out. Nalah Jackson had been arrested earlier. https://t.co/esvOQy0U9E

According to Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant, after following several tips, police finally got hold of the suspect, Nalah Jackson. On Thursday, December 22, 2022, they arrested her from Indianapolis at around 2 pm local time. The Indianapolis Metro Police Department also assisted in the arrest of Jackson. However, police did not find Kason Thomas with Jackson when they took her into custody.

Later that day, they found Kason in the stolen 2010 Honda Accord, wearing the same clothes that he had on Monday. According to an online docket, an arrest warrant for Jackson was filed through Franklin County Court. She is also charged with two counts of kidnapping. Jackson will also face federal charges because she crossed state lines.

Chief Bryant stated,

“It will absolutely be a federal investigation.”

There is no apparent link between the Thomas family and the suspect, according to police.

Matt Barnes @Matt_NBC4 Here is a picture from the scene in Indianapolis where Kason Thomas was found, including the stolen car. The car was found just outside of a Papa John’s and yes, a Donatos next door. Here is a picture from the scene in Indianapolis where Kason Thomas was found, including the stolen car. The car was found just outside of a Papa John’s and yes, a Donatos next door. https://t.co/iyZlAqBITs

Authorities confirmed that the 5-month-old was in good shape and was healthy

Columbus Police Deputy Chief Smith Weir mentioned that they had received dozens of tips from all over the state. On Thursday morning, they received several 911 calls mentioning that Jackson had been spotted in Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department also informed police about Nalah at about 2 pm.

The Columbus Police Department and the twins’ family were determined to find Kason Thomas alive and safe. LaFonda Thomas, the grandmother said,

“If you look at him and you see anything, see a precious child who’s longing for his mother. We beg you, please, please, please do the right thing and just bring my baby home.”

A vigil for Kason’s safe return was also held, where First Assistant Chief of Police LaShanna Potts stated:

“We are committed to finding baby Kason. We want Nalah to do the right thing… We know she’s capable of doing it because she did release one baby.”

Bobbleheaded Discobiscut @mofknbobblehead KASON THOMAS 5MO HAS BEEN FOUND ALIVE JESUS MY LORD AND SAVIOR IS GOOD TO ME KASON THOMAS 5MO HAS BEEN FOUND ALIVE JESUS MY LORD AND SAVIOR IS GOOD TO ME https://t.co/yZ2F0QPSVL

After authorities found Kason Thomas in Indianapolis, they tweeted,

“The 5-month-old boy is in good health and being transported to a hospital to be checked out. We are grateful to the public for their help throughout this investigation, and the tireless work of our officers and our many partner agencies.”

IMPD officials found Kason at about 6.46 pm local time on Thursday in the parking lot of a Papa John’s pizza in Indianapolis, which is around 175 miles away from where he went missing. The child was immediately rushed to Riley Hospital for Children to get checked up as a precautionary measure.

According to IMPD, a woman reported an abandoned baby in a car parked at the parking lot of the pizzeria at 955 Indiana Ave. Cops discovered that the car has been parked there for almost two days.

The twins’ family is elated to celebrate the return of Kason Thomas safely, and also have expressed their gratitude to everybody who assisted in the search. Police Chief Bryant thanked the public and law enforcement agencies for being so efficient and eventually finding missing Kason safely.

Shannon Hardin @SG_Hardin Rodney Dunigan @RodneyWSYX6 Breaking!! Amazing news we’ve got confirmation 5 month old Kason Thomas has been found alive In Indianapolis! @wsyx6 Breaking!! Amazing news we’ve got confirmation 5 month old Kason Thomas has been found alive In Indianapolis! @wsyx6 Praise God - Kason Thomas has been found in Indy. Thank you to all the law enforcement officials and community members who have been searching non-stop for this baby. twitter.com/rodneywsyx6/st… Praise God - Kason Thomas has been found in Indy. Thank you to all the law enforcement officials and community members who have been searching non-stop for this baby. twitter.com/rodneywsyx6/st…

According to the twins’ grandmother LaFonda Thomas, the family was frustrated and scared before the happy news was dropped.

Apart from kidnapping, Jackson is likely going to face charges of vehicle theft and child endangerment.

Poll : 0 votes